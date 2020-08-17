Dammam Port sets record for container handling from one ship

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam Friday set a new record through the operator of the second container terminal with the handling of 14,674 modular containers from the largest container ship, Cosco Shipping Aquarius, according to an integrated system of marine, operational and logistical services.

This new record is a confirmation of the level of efficiency and high capacity that King Abdulaziz Port enjoys in its various operations, advanced services and competitive capabilities that have contributed to attracting the latest giant ships in the maritime transport industry and major international shipping lines.

It also confirms the port’s attractiveness and its readiness to receive various types and sizes of ships, in light of the strategic objectives of the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) seeking to operate additional regular trips in partnership with major international shipping lines, expanding the carrying capacity and increasing the quantities of handling in Saudi ports, in addition to taking advantage of the advanced equipment and other competitive advantages.

Dammam’s King Abdulaziz Port is the main port of the Kingdom on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, and a distinguished center at national, regional and international levels in the field of cargo handling to serve importers and exporters, provide logistics services and maritime transport industry by pursuing a pioneering and proactive role in providing high-quality services to all of its dealers.

Source: SPA