DAN Shipping & Chartering Acquire Arthur Smith (Grimsby) Ltd

DAN Shipping & Chartering are pleased to announce the acquisition of Arthur Smith (Grimsby) Ltd, a prominent shipping services provider in the ports of Grimsby and Immingham since 1936. As part of the sixth-generation John Good Group, DAN Shipping & Chartering’s acquisition of Arthur Smith (Grimsby) Ltd represents its strategic growth in the maritime sector, reflecting the Group’s longstanding tradition of excellence and innovation in shipping services.

Having progressed through five generations since its foundation by Arthur Smith, this acquisition signifies a pivotal expansion for the John Good Group’s Maritime Division. The purchase paves the way for the division’s entry into the offshore sector.

The acquisition will include five team members from Arthur Smith, including 4th generation family members David Smith and James Smith. This strategic acquisition will give DAN Shipping entry to the offshore renewables sector, a growing marketplace within the industry.

Paul Haste, Director of Operations and Commercial at DAN Shipping, says, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of growth and diversification. By integrating Arthur Smith’s renowned capabilities and expertise, we are in the position to deliver an even more comprehensive service portfolio to our clientele. This strategic move positions us at the forefront of the maritime industry, particularly in the offshore sector.”

As part of this acquisition, Arthur Smith (Grimsby) Ltd will be integrated into the operations of the Maritime Division of John Good Group, further solidifying the group’s commitment to exceptional service in the maritime industry.

David Smith, Director of Arthur Smith (Grimsby) Ltd, commented, “Joining hands with DAN Shipping opens a new chapter for us. It’s an opportunity to blend our longstanding expertise with their expansive network, promising growth and new possibilities.”

Steve Pullen, Managing Director of Dan Shipping adds, “We’d like to welcome all the Arthur Smith team to DAN Shipping and the John Good Group. We’re working hard within the business to be accountable for our own ESG responsibilities, and we’re equally aware that the wider energy industry is going through the same process, transitioning to a more sustainable future. With the knowledge and expertise in Arthur Smith has in renewables, backed by the firepower of DAN Shipping and the wider John Good Group teams, they’ll be a greater force to service the growing offshore renewables industry on the Humber and beyond.”

This comes after the recent announcement that John Good Group has proudly achieved operational carbon neutrality across the group as of 2022, underscoring its dedication to the environment and furthering its legacy of positive impact.

Source: DAN Shipping & Chartering