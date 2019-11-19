Danaos Corporation Announces Public Offering of Common Stock

Danaos Corporation announced that it plans to offer $55 million of its common stock. Certain of our significant stockholders have indicated an interest in purchasing approximately $25 million of common stock in the offering at the public offering price, including approximately $17 million by Danaos Investment Limited, which is our largest stockholder and beneficially owned by Dr. John Coustas, our Chief Executive Officer. In connection with the offering, Danaos intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

Danaos plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures, including vessel acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes.

Citigroup and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, which will be made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. When available, the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, and copies of such documents may be obtained from Citigroup, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or from Jefferies, Attention: Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 (or by email to [email protected]).

