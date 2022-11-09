Danaos Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Operating Profit and a Backlog of $2.3 Billion in Contracted Revenue

Danaos Corporation, one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, today reported unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

• Adjusted net income1 of $176.9 million, or $8.71 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $109.5 million, or $5.32 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 61.6%. Adjusted net income1 of $569.3 million, or $27.67 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $236.4 million, or $11.49 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 140.8%.

• In September 2022, we sold all of our remaining 5,686,950 ZIM ordinary shares resulting in proceeds to us of $161.3 million.

• Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $556.3 million as of September 30, 2022.

• Operating revenues of $260.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $195.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 32.7%. Operating revenues of $740.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $474.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 56.1%.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 of $213.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $149.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 42.4%. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $674.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $349.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 93.0%.

• Total contracted cash operating revenues were $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2022 and remaining average contracted charter duration was 3.5 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

• Contracted operating days charter coverage currently stands at 100% for 2022 and 88.4% for 2023 while for the next 12 months, from September 30, 2022, charter coverage stands at 92.9%.

• As of September 30, 2022, Net Debt2 was $398.9 million, Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 0.48x, while 15 of our vessels are debt-free currently.

• As of the date of this release, we have repurchased 466,955 shares of our common stock in the open market for $28.6 million, under our share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022.

• The Company has reached an in-principle agreement with Citi and Alpha Bank to refinance the currently outstanding facility of $437.75 million and the transactions are expected to close within the 4th quarter of 2022. This refinancing, which remains subject to definitive documentation, is summarized as follows:

§ a $382.5 million Revolving Credit Facility with Citi reducing and repayable over 5 years in 20 quarterly reductions of $11.25 million each together with a final reduction of $157.5 million at maturity, in the 4th quarter of 2027.

§ a $55.25 million Term Loan with Alpha Bank repayable over 5 years with 20 consecutive quarterly installments of $1.875 million each together with a balloon payment of $17.75 million at maturity, in the 4th quarter of 2027.

• Through this refinancing the Company will achieve the following:

o Extension of maturity of the refinanced debt by 2.5 years and the creation of a 5-year runway without any of the Company’s bank debt maturing before 2027.

o Given the Company’s strong liquidity position, the Revolving Credit Facility feature of Citi provides the Company with increased flexibility in managing debt capital and associated costs.

o Improvement in pricing terms.

• Pro-forma for the refinancing, the Company will triple the unencumbered and debt-free fleet to 45 vessels versus 15 vessels currently out of a total existing fleet of 71 vessels.

• Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, which is payable on November 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

Danaos’ CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

“This quarter marked the retreat of the container market from unsustainable stratospheric highs to more normalized levels, albeit still well above 2019 levels. The liner market has experienced a combination of supply chain normalization and demand destruction due to various factors. These include, but are not limited to, rampant inflation and declining GDP growth, the uncertainties created by the war in Ukraine and an energy crisis. This has been compounded by high inventories in warehouses and delayed collection of containers, both indirect impacts of easing of supply chain disruptions.

The drop in demand for containerized freight has also significantly reduced vessel demand from opportunistic market participants, who were aggressively contracting smaller vessels or extra loaders which were used during the peak of demand last year. This has led to a significant correction in the sub-3,000 TEU segment as charterers are on the sidelines waiting for the market to drop before they commit a vessel.

Charter periods have also been reduced to as little as six months for smaller vessels as charterers are waiting to see how the CII requirements will impact fleet scheduling and what additional slow steaming will be needed to meet the requirements.

Danaos is well-insulated from the current market environment and achieved record operating profit in the third quarter of 2022. Our commercial efforts earlier this year resulted in a number of new vessel fixtures for our vessels, and we ended the quarter with a multi-year backlog of $2.3 billion in contracted revenue. We have also continued to strengthen our balance sheet and we have now fully liquidated our shareholding in ZIM, as we stated we would. In addition, we have new commitments from our bank group to extend existing bank debt facilities until 2027. This means we have no significant capital requirements or refinancings until then, and we have the necessary flexibility to pursue our strategy of growth, share buybacks, and acquisitions. In fact, our net debt will be very close to zero by the end of this year, which protects Danaos from the recent dramatic increase in interest rates.

With a fortress balance sheet, we are looking at the future with great optimism and evaluating the steps that will keep Danaos at the forefront of the industry. Danaos’ management team is fully aligned with our shareholders, and we will continue working to enhance long term value of the company.”

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, Danaos had an average of 71.0 containerships compared to 65.7 containerships during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our fleet utilization for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 97.1% compared to 97.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $176.9 million, or $8.71 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $109.5 million, or $5.32 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended September 30, 2022 for the change in fair value of our investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM”) of $107.3 million and a non-cash fees amortization of $2.8 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The $67.4 million increase in adjusted net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 is attributable mainly to a $64.1 million increase in operating revenues, a $11.0 million increase in dividends from ZIM (net of withholding taxes) and a $2.5 million decrease in net finance expenses, which were partially offset by a $10.2 million increase in total operating expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $66.8 million, or $3.29 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $217.2 million, or $10.55 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 includes a loss on our investment in ZIM of $84.0 million (net of withholding taxes on dividend).

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 32.7%, or $64.1 million, to $260.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $195.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 reflect:

o a $76.9 million increase in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 mainly as a result of higher charter rates;

o a $11.1 million increase in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to the incremental revenue generated by newly acquired vessels;

o a $4.5 million increase in revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to amortization of assumed time charters; and

o a $28.4 million decrease in revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $4.5 million to $39.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $34.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and an increase in the average daily operating cost for vessels on time charter to $6,173 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $5,918 per vessel per day for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to the COVID-19 and Ukraine war related increase in crew remuneration and increased insurance premiums in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 10.0%, or $3.1 million, to $34.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $31.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to recent acquisitions of 6 vessels.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $0.5 million to $3.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $2.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.2 million, to $7.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $7.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $2.3 million to $10.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $8.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily as a result of the increase in commissions due to the increase in revenue per vessel and the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 11.6%, or $2.1 million, to $16.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $18.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is a combined result of:

• a $1.5 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average indebtedness by $466.7 million between the two periods (average indebtedness of $971.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to average indebtedness of $1,438.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021), which was partially offset by an increase in our debt service cost by 1.46 percentage points, mainly as a result of increase in the reference rates;

• a $0.8 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount;

• a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense due to capitalized interest on our vessels under construction in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to none in the three months ended September 30, 2021; and

• a $1.5 million reduction in the recognition through our income statement of accumulated accrued interest that had been accrued in 2018 in relation to two of our credit facilities that were refinanced on April 12, 2021 and subsequently fully repaid on May 15, 2022, at which point the remaining accumulated accrued interest of $26.9 million was recognized in gain on debt extinguishment.

As of September 30, 2022, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $868.1 million, which includes $300 million aggregate principal amount of our Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligation was $79.6 million. These balances compare to debt of $1,165.5 million and a leaseback obligation of $242.9 million, gross of deferred finance costs, as of September 30, 2021.

Interest income increased by $1.2 million to $1.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 mainly as a result of increased interest income earned on time deposits in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Gain/(loss) on investments

A loss on investments of $80.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 consists of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM of $107.3 million, which was offset in part by the dividends recognized on ZIM ordinary shares of $27.0 million. In the three months ended September 30, 2022, we sold all of our remaining 5,686,950 ZIM ordinary shares resulting in proceeds to us of $161.3 million.

Equity income on investments

Equity income on investments in Gemini Shipholdings Corporation (“Gemini”) decreased to nil in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the non-cash gain of $64.1 million recognized upon our acquisition of the remaining 51% equity interest in Gemini on July 1, 2021.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses increased by $0.1 million to $0.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $0.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Income taxes

Income taxes were $3.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, related to the taxes withheld on dividend income earned on ZIM ordinary shares compared to $4.1 million taxes withheld on dividend income in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 42.4%, or $63.5 million, to $213.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $149.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $59.6 million increase in operating revenues (net of $4.5 million increase in amortization of assumed time charters) and a $11.0 million increase in dividends from ZIM (net of withholding taxes) in the three months ended September 30, 2022, which were partially offset by a $7.1 million increase in total operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is adjusted for a $103.5 million change in fair value of the investment in ZIM and dividend withholding taxes and stock-based compensation of $0.1 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Danaos had an average of 71.0 containerships compared to 61.9 containerships during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our fleet utilization for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 98.1% compared to 98.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $569.3 million, or $27.67 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $236.4 million, or $11.49 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. We have adjusted our net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 for the change in fair value of our investment in ZIM of $176.4 million, gain on debt extinguishment of $22.9 million and a non-cash fees amortization of $9.4 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The $332.9 million increase in adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is attributable mainly to a $266.4 million increase in operating revenues and a $134.9 million increase in dividends from ZIM (net of withholding taxes), which were partially offset by a $49.4 million increase in total operating expenses, a $11.1 million increase in net finance expenses, a $4.0 million decrease in our equity income from our investment in Gemini following our acquisition and full consolidation of Gemini since July 1, 2021 and a partial collection of common benefit claim of $3.9 million from Hanjin Shipping in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $406.5 million, or $19.75 earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $886.8 million, or $43.11 earnings per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Our net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes a total loss on our investment in ZIM of $29.2 million (net of withholding taxes on dividend) and a gain on debt extinguishment of $22.9 million.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 56.1%, or $266.4 million, to $740.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $474.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Operating revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflect:

• a $187.8 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 mainly as a result of higher charter rates;

• a $55.8 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to the incremental revenue generated by newly acquired vessels;

• a $36.9 million increase in revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to amortization of assumed time charters; and

• a $14.1 million decrease in revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to lower non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $20.2 million to $118.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $98.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and an increase in the average daily operating cost for vessels on time charter to $6,314 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $6,034 per vessel per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to the COVID-19 and Ukraine war related increase in crew remuneration and increased insurance premiums in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 22.1%, or $18.3 million, to $101.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $82.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to recent acquisitions of 11 vessels.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $1.4 million to $9.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $7.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $3.7 million to $21.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, from $25.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreased stock-based compensation.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $9.7 million to $26.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $17.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily as a result of the increase in commissions due to the increase in revenue per vessel and the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense decreased by 4.3%, or $2.2 million, to $49.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $51.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is a combined result of:

• a $5.8 million decrease in interest expense due to a decrease in our average indebtedness by $346.0 million between the two periods (average indebtedness of $1,159.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to average indebtedness of $1,505.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021), which was partially offset by an increase in our debt service cost by 0.63 percentage points, mainly as a result of increase in the reference rates;

• a $3.0 million decrease in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount;

• a $2.0 million decrease in interest expense due to capitalized interest on our vessels under construction in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to none in the nine months ended September 30, 2021; and

• a $8.6 million reduction in the recognition through our income statement of accumulated accrued interest that had been accrued in 2018 in relation to two of our credit facilities that were refinanced on April 12, 2021 and subsequently fully repaid on May 15, 2022, at which point the remaining accumulated accrued interest of $26.9 million was recognized in gain on debt extinguishment.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we reduced debt and lease indebtedness by $550.8 million mainly as a result of $434.1 million of early debt and lease repayments and recognized a $22.9 million gain related to this early debt extinguishment. On the other hand, our indebtedness increased by $130 million following consummation of the loan agreement to finance our six 5,466 TEU vessels that were acquired in 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $868.1 million, which includes $300 million aggregate principal amount of our Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligation was $79.6 million. These balances compare to debt of $1,165.5 million and a leaseback obligation of $242.9 million, gross of deferred finance costs, as of September 30, 2021.

Interest income decreased by $10.3 million to $1.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $11.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, mainly as a result of full collection of accrued interest on ZIM and HMM bonds, which were redeemed by the issuers thereof, in the year 2021.

Gain/(loss) on investments

A loss on investments of $11.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 consists of the change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM of $176.4 million and dividends recognized on ZIM ordinary shares of $165.4 million. In April 2022, we sold 1,500,000 of these ZIM ordinary shares resulting in proceeds to us of $85.3 million. In September 2022, we sold all of our remaining 5,686,950 ZIM ordinary shares resulting in proceeds to us of $161.3 million.

Gain on debt extinguishment

The gain on debt extinguishment of $22.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which related to our early extinguishment of debt, decreased compared to $111.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which resulted from our debt refinancing on April 12, 2021.

Equity income on investments

Equity income on investments in Gemini decreased to nil in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $68.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 following our acquisition and full consolidation of Gemini since July 1, 2021.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses remained stable at $1.1 million in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $2.7 million in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $1.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the collection from Hanjin Shipping of $3.9 million as a partial payment of common benefit claim and interest in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Income taxes

Income taxes were $18.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, related to the taxes withheld on dividend income earned on ZIM ordinary shares and compared to $4.1 million taxes withheld on dividend income in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 93.0%, or $325.1 million, to $674.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 from $349.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $229.5 million increase in operating revenues (net of $36.9 million increase in amortization of assumed time charters) and a $134.9 million increase in dividends from ZIM (net of withholding taxes) in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which were partially offset by a $31.4 million increase in total operating expenses, a $4.0 million decrease in our equity income from our investment in Gemini following our acquisition and full consolidation of Gemini since July 1, 2021 and a partial collection of common benefit claim of $3.9 million from Hanjin Shipping in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is adjusted for a $158.1 million change in fair value of the investment in ZIM and dividend withholding taxes, a gain on debt extinguishment of $22.9 million and stock based compensation of $0.4 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, which is payable on November 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, we sold all of our remaining 5,686,950 ZIM ordinary shares resulting in proceeds to us of $161.3 million.

As of the date of this release, we have repurchased 466,955 shares of our common stock in the open market for $28.6 million, under our share repurchase program of up to $100 million announced in June 2022.

Full Report

Source: Danaos Corporation