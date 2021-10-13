Danaos Shipping chooses Navarino to roll out Fleet Xpress with Infinity across its fleet of 69 container ships

Danaos Shipping is working with Navarino on a major project to install Inmarsat Fleet Xpress (FX) across its fleet of 69 vessels, using Sailor 100 GX terminals. The company has chosen to use CIR (Committed Information Rate) FX plans in order to guarantee connectivity speeds even in congested areas and it is combining the connectivity of FX with the bandwidth management and optimization of Navarino’s Infinity Plus service.

Vasilis Fotinias, IT Manager for Danaos, said ‘We chose to partner with Navarino because they have a proven track record of being able to complete large fleet installations efficiently and with excellent support, something which we have seen firsthand in this very smoothly-coordinated partnership.

The reliability and speed of FX offer exactly what we need for our fleet’s critical connectivity needs, and because we have chosen plans with a CIR we enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing that even when our vessels are traversing busy spot beams, they continue to receive the guaranteed connection speed that they need to operate, 24/7.

Navarino’s Infinity solution is also very feature rich – we are currently using it as the brain of our crew network to manage and distribute connectivity to our seafarers, whose welfare and ability to connect with loved ones is one of our top priorities. Looking ahead, we are also evaluating how we can use some of Navarino’s other business-oriented services such as Spectrum and Quazar to improve the way we work, comply with regulations and to further build on the cyber security of our fleet.’

Konstantinos Dimitriadis, Navarino’s Account Manager for Danaos said ‘We are delighted to have been chosen by Danaos Shipping, one of the world’s leading ship operators, to deliver world-class connectivity technology to their fleet. As the world’s number one Fleet Xpress distributor, Navarino has a huge amount of experience in complex rollouts across large fleets and I look forward to working closely with Danaos in the coming years to help them get the most value out of both our connectivity and technology solutions.’

Source: Navarino