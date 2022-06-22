Danelec and i4 Insight join forces

Leading fleet optimisation provider and Lloyd’s Register subsidiary, i4 Insight, has joined forces with data collection pioneers, Danelec, to solve fleet performance challenges.

This new industry partnership, which brings together specialists in data collection and data analysis, will mean customers can get a more cost-effective solution to vessel optimisation.

As the maritime sector deals with digital transformation and decarbonisation pressures, seafarers face increasingly complex and difficult industry challenges, and it appears collaborative working may be the only way to create one accurate, comprehensive data source.

Joel Meltzner, i4 Insight CEO said; “Danelec are experts at accessing and collecting vessel data, they have equipment installed on thousands of vessels. Our new partnership now means that the Danelec data can be fed directly into our i4 fleet optimisation platform for AI analysis without any further equipment being installed. We can use this data to provide accurate and actionable insights for ship owners and charterers to improve vessel performance”

Danelec currently works with over 10,000 vessels, this will provide copious amounts of new data which will be fed into the machine learning technology to allow it to jump to the next level of intelligence.

Casper Jensen, CEO of Danelec, said; “Partnering with i4 allows us to offer our customers a quick and easy plug-and-play solution to utilize the navigational and engine room data collected onboard to improve vessel efficiency while reducing their carbon-footprint to comply with upcoming emission reduction regulations”

Captain John Horner, who heads up the i4 Insight Alliance, said; “Our customers use the i4 Platform because they want one digital fleet performance platform and everything in one place. We pride ourselves on listening to customers and pushing the bar of innovation, so when we explored the possibility of Danelec joining the alliance it made a lot of sense.”

The goal of the i4 Alliance programme is to leverage the strengths from each partner, to provide ship owners and charterers with more efficient and effective solutions centred around fleet management, vessel optimisation and decarbonisation strategies.

Meltzner also goes on to explain, “The key concept of the i4 Alliance, is not about simply adding unrelated partners but instead building a network of providers that complement one another and, more importantly, help shipping companies solve complex problems. This approach allows us to bring new, innovative, and integrated products and services to market very quickly, with the goal of exceeding our customers’ expectations”.

i4 operates as the fleet optimisation subsidiary of Lloyd’s Register’s Maritime Performance Services division and last year acquired market leading artificial intelligence and machine learning business, GreenSteam.

