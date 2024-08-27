Danelec launches machine learning-powered simulation tool to boost LNG carrier voyage & cargo efficiency

Danelec has unveiled an innovative new simulation tool designed to maximize efficiency by bridging the gap between LNG Carrier Commercial and Operations teams. The suite enhances collaboration between charterers and owners, addressing key segment challenges through advanced simulation and data analytics to unlock new insights for collaboration, decision making, and negotiation. It offers a unified approach to provide value across LNG Commercial, Operations, and Technical teams, resulting in the potential to save more than 100 MT of LNG per voyage, with an estimated saving of $360k per vessel per year.

LNG carrier operations are subject to several unique challenges, including balancing diverse factors to meet charter party requirements, meeting cargo temperature and pressure requirements at discharge, and optimizing voyage planning amidst variable weather conditions and route complexities to minimize consumption and maximize delivery. Danelec’s new cloud-based platform provides comprehensive tools to address these issues and more, offering precise simulations and real-time performance monitoring to ensure operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Danelec’s suite of LNGC voyage simulation tools will change how teams throughout the LNG value chain plan and execute their voyages by empowering Marine teams within energy majors and vessel owners and operators to access high-fidelity digital twins of their specific vessels and cargoes. With accurate simulations and analytics, Commercial and Operations teams unlock novel insights into the tradeoffs between different voyage plans and operational decisions, both pre-voyage and mid-voyage.

“Instead of relying on back of the envelope calculations in Excel, operators using our simulation tool can leverage best-in-class predictive technology to squeeze more efficiency out of every voyage, gaining a competitive edge over the market and leveling up their collaboration with commercial teams,” said Claus Borum, CTO & EVP of Ship Performance at Danelec.

By simulating expected vessel performance and providing optimized operational setpoints, the new platform enables operators to plan and execute voyages with greater efficiency. Detailed simulations encompass route waypoints, cargo composition, vessel loading, and forecasted weather, providing actionable insights to improve operations. Continuous mid-voyage updates enable operators to adjust to changing conditions in real-time, ensuring optimal reliquefaction and subcooling rates, engine modes, shaft speed, and GCU use.

The platform also facilitates accurate vessel performance measurements contextualized by actual weather and cargo composition impacts, providing early identification of potential issues that reduces the risk of underperformance claims and ensures compliance with charter party agreements. Additionally, automated data collection and reporting simplify adherence to stringent environmental regulations, demonstrating an operators’ commitment to sustainable practices.

Danelec’s solutions not only enhance operational efficiency but also foster better collaboration between charterers and owners. By facilitating data-driven decision-making and providing real-time performance insights, the platform enables both parties to align on charter party agreements that promote overall voyage efficiency, leading to better voyage outcomes and mutual benefits.

Furthermore, enhanced insights into voyage outcomes empowers negotiations with terminals around arrival requirements, ensuring favorable terms and efficient operations.

“The new capabilities inject some much-needed innovation into how the LNGC business operates, leading to significant reductions in costs and improvements in efficiency,” added Borum. “With our holistic platform, customers can harness detailed predictive analytics and real-time data to make more informed operational choices. It not only supports meeting regulatory demands but also makes for stronger partnerships between charterers and owners, streamlining operations and positively impacting the bottom line of all stakeholders.”

Source: Danelec