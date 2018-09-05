Danelec Marine Announces Extended Warranty for Older Voyage Data Recorders

Danelec Marine has announced a new extended warranty program for older models of VDRs and S-VDRs.

The new warranty program covers Danelec DM300 S-VDRs and DM500 VDRs, which ceased production in 2007, and provides a pathway to extend the lifetime of these products.

Many DM300 and DM500 products are more than 15 years old, and the likelihood of failure of main parts such as the capsule or the data processing is increasing, according to a statement issued by the company. The extended warranty will ensure ships will remain compliant with IMO carriage requirements. One-, three- and five-year warranty packages are available.

Hans Ottosen, CEO of Danelec Marine, observed that it is unusual for manufacturers to support products more than 10 years after manufacturing ceases. “This extended warranty program is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to full life-cycle support for all of our products. It gives ship owners and managers a low-cost way to protect their assets and investment.”

Danelec Marine will showcase its VDR, ECDIS and ship IoT solutions on Stand B6 529 at SMM 2018.

Source: Danelec Marine