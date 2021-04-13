Danfoss Editron powering Singapore’s first plug-in parallel hybrid-electric fast launch vessel

Danfoss Editron has been chosen by Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd (SFP), the integration engineering arm of BH Global Corporation Ltd, to provide the drivetrain system powering Singapore’s first plug-in parallel hybrid-electric fast launch vessel.

SFP is aiming to be a leading player in the Singapore maritime industry’s drive towards decarbonisation. The company plans to achieve this by offering sustainable solutions and expertise, focusing on research and development, and collaborating with homegrown Singaporean companies.

The design, development, construction and delivery of the vessel involved renowned aluminium boat builder Penguin International Limited, who built and owns the vessel, battery manufacturer Durapower Technology and marine class Bureau Veritas. The vessel will support Singapore’s push for greater adoption of hybrid-electric propulsion systems in its maritime industry. The scope of the project included the design, integration, testing and certification of the vessel’s hybrid-electric systems and technology.

The 15m vessel will be used to transport personnel to and from Pulau Bukom integrated oil and petrochemicals refinery, with a capacity of 12 passengers and two crew members. When operating in hybrid mode, the vessel will be able to travel non-stop for 24 hours between 5-20 knots. It will also be capable of operating in fully-electric mode at 7 knots for approximately 20-25 minutes. Depending on the method of operation, the vessel is expected to save between 10-20% in emissions compared to a similar traditional diesel vessel, or the equivalent of 81-163 tonnes annually.

Danfoss Editron’s hybrid-electric drivetrain system comprises two motors, four inverters and an inductor. SFP has developed the vessel’s power management system and Human Machine Interface, which is integrated with and controls Danfoss Editron’s power drive train, the hybrid gearbox, and Durapower Technology’s energy storage system.

Barry Yung, Danfoss Editron’s Sales Director in Asia, commented:

“Our EDITRON marine system is the most compact product on the market, a critical asset in a small vessel where space and weight are very limited. Our technology also guarantees the highest efficiency, adding value to hybrid operation when shore charging is not possible. These primary technical advantages, along with our strong industry track-record and global presence, are why SFP selected our products for this project.”

George Lee, CEO of SFP, emphasised:

“In our course to deliver both environmentally sustainable and decarbonising solutions to the marine and offshore sector, we have been relentlessly searching for marine-certified, highly energy efficient electrification equipment for years. Today, our integration of the highly efficient power drivetrain from Danfoss Editron offers a supreme decentralised DC power management system, a benchmark for future marine vessels in Singapore featuring hybrid or electric propulsions.”

Vincent Lim, Chief Executive Officer of BH Global, added:

“It was a great honour to work with Danfoss Editron and all the project partners on this project. This collaboration is a significant milestone towards achieving our goal of delivering environmentally-friendly and commercially-viable electrification solutions for the local maritime industry. It will also enable us to make a positive contribution to Singapore’s push towards reducing carbon emissions in its local maritime operations.”

Source: Danfoss