Danfoss Editron powering the first fast crew supply vessel able to compete with helicopter transfers

Danfoss Editron has been chosen by Damen Shipyards to provide the electric drivetrain system powering the shipyard’s newest Fast Crew Supply (FCS) vessel. Known as the FCS 7011, the vessel will represent a leap forward in terms of speed, comfort and efficiency of FCS vessels.

The vessel, which recently completed sea trials in Turkey, will be used by the offshore energy market for the high-speed transit of personnel and light cargo to and from offshore locations. The FCS 7011 is expected to become the first crew boat capable of competing with helicopters to transfer crew and materials, with minimum loss of time and increased comfort and safety. The vessel’s first operational testing will take place later this year in the North Sea as proof of principle, marking the first step towards global commercialization. The team expects commercial testing to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Designed by Damen Shipyards, the 74m, slender vessel will be able to carry 122 passengers at speeds of up to 40 knots, servicing large platforms located up to 150 nautical miles offshore. Comfort-enhancing features include a gyroscope, minimized rolling and a dedicated Ampelmann gangway providing safe access to platforms in a broad weather window.

Danfoss Editron’s hybrid-electric marine system comprises DC distribution boards running at a nominal voltage of 700VDC, four shaft generators and an EDITRON load and control system. To further enhance passengers’ safety and comfort and lower fuel consumption, the FCS vessel will be propelled by four main engines which, through a gearbox, will drive the Hamilton HT9000 waterjets and the Danfoss Editron shaft generators. This vessel’s solution will increase propulsion efficiency while reducing vibrations and noise levels. When operating in a dynamic positioning, the system can optimize the power needed while performing load requests. It can also detect the amount of charge left in the electric system, so the amount of fuel used is kept to a minimum.

Erno Tenhunen, Marine Director at Danfoss Editron, commented:

“Our compact and lightweight hybrid-electric technology is perfectly optimized for FCS vessels which need to transport a high number of personnel and cargo in a limited space. We’re delighted to see shipyards turning to hybrid-electric solutions for vessels covering large distances. Our EDITRON system guarantees the highest efficiency, adding value to hybrid operations by reducing costs and fuel consumption.”

David Stibbe, Director of Business Development and Market Intelligence at Damen Shipyards, added:

“We’re entering a new era of offshore personnel transportation, with an increased demand for safer vessels with greater cost efficiency. We were impressed by Danfoss Editron’s credentials as well as its high-performance, lightweight electrical systems, two important benefits which enable our vessel to travel at high speeds. We’re looking forward to the first operational testing of the vessel beginning in the North Sea later this year.”

Source: Danfoss Editron