Danfoss Editron Unveils New Digital Tools To Help Increase The Pace Of Electrification

Danfoss Editron has released two new online tools, the latest offerings in its growing digital portfolio. The tools are the first of their kind to be available publicly for free and will help to increase the ease and pace of electrification, cementing Danfoss Editron’s leading position in the field.

The online calculator has been developed to enable the dimensioning of drivetrains for fully-electric or hybrid heavy-duty vehicles. Users input the size of their machine and the calculator automatically works out the system architectures required for that particular scope.

Danfoss Editron’s new 3D configurator allows users to design their own electric or hybrid vehicle and customise it to their individual needs. Various application types and sizes are available to choose from, while different system architecture such as drivetrain models, battery packs and converters are also listed. Users can also easily see the benefits of that configuration compared to conventional hydraulic solutions in areas such as fuel consumption and productivity.

The latest tools add to Danfoss Editron’s digital portfolio, which also includes an online simulator which was released earlier this year to coincide with the bauma 2019 trade fair. The simulator demonstrates what happens inside a drivetrain when it is running, with four types of machine and various operation modes available. As well as being accessible to the public for free online, tailored versions of all of the tools will be available to Danfoss Editron’s sales team, as well as selected distributors and partners.

Kimmo Rauma, Danfoss Editron’s Vice President, said:

“Our sales team is looking forward to putting these tools to use as they receive lots of questions from current and prospective customers about electrification. I envisage that our calculator, configurator and simulator will increase the awareness of electrification across various industries. Our sales team will also receive regular training into how to effectively use these tools going forward as part of our sales training programme.”

Danfoss Editron’s Marketing Director Nina Harjula added:

“We believe that there is still a huge gap in knowledge and information when it comes to electrification. Our growing digital portfolio will further strengthen our position as electrification thought leaders and technical groundbreakers by enabling information to be shared easily and openly across our current and prospective customer base, as well as the general public.”

Source: Danfoss