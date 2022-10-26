Danfoss plugs into Electrification and propels Hybridization

The Marine industry has an increasing responsibility to implement decarbonization strategies to combat climate change. To ensure a successful transition towards decarbonization by implementing electrification and hybridization to meet 2050 climate goals and targets, stakeholders must act now. Under the auspices of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) UAE Branch, leading sustainable innovation company – Danfoss, sponsored an enriching knowledge sharing session focusing on Electrification and Hybridization solutions for efficiency, safety and reliability while reducing total cost of an asset ownership. The event was attended by 165 delegates from regional ship owners and managers, top management of suppliers and service companies, independent surveyors, classification society executives, inspectors from Flag Administrations and port officials from the Middle East.

During the introduction, Nikeel Idnani, Honorary Secretary IMarEST UAE and moderator for the event, highlighted the fact that Danfoss was traditionally known as a manufacturer of – safety, clean water on-board, engine function and auxiliary systems monitoring equipment. While these ‘bits & bobs’ are critical, Nikeel hinted that the tagline – ENGINEERING TOMORROW serves as Danfoss’s greater purpose and the mission of the seminar was to drive the sustainable transformation of the future.

Full electrification is a highly sustainable option for ferries, work boats, and other vessels which can charge batteries regularly. With full electrification combined with a renewable shore power supply, you achieve not only low but zero emissions from the ship. Danfoss marine solutions work to reduce energy costs, monitor processes seamlessly, convert power optimally, and provide comfort for passengers.

“Danfoss Drives is the leading technology provider in marine electrification. Drives are key components in increasing the efficiency and lifetime of ship and port applications. At this event, we are proud to share the latest updates on Danfoss Drives solutions with our marine industry stakeholders”, said Emre Goren, Regional Sales Director, Danfoss Drives for Turkey, Middle East, and Africa region, while presenting Danfoss.

The carbon footprint of ferries varies depending on the age of the vehicle and its efficiency. According to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the average carbon footprint for a passenger traveling by ferry varies from 15 to 150 grams of CO2 per kilometer, compared to between 90 and 250 grams for a passenger traveling by aircraft.

“Electrification is a way to reduce emissions and make the world a better place. With these kinds of events and doing business with our customers and partners here, we are making the world a better place”, said Martti Alatalo, Danfoss Global Director for Marine and Offshore. The solutions are there both to build new electric ferries and to retrofit existing ferries to electrify them with the potential to reduce carbon emissions in lakes, cities, and straits all over the world. “We welcome initiatives towards energy efficiency, hybrid and full electric solutions where Danfoss drives takes part through its Power Conversion portfolio. Our ambition is to help our partners and achieve electrification goals together. Because together we can create a sustainable future powered by electricity,” concluded Shekhar Kubal, Global Head of Marine and Electrification at Danfoss Drives.

The event was co-sponsored by Technology Ventures Middle East, an established name in the UAE maritime engineering industry which provides integrated technology solutions in the areas of Marine, Automation and Control Instrumentation. Mr. Arun Sudarsan, General Manager spoke about their initiatives in decarbonisation as they have been providing electrification solutions both locally and internationally, from Lisbon to Shiangsu.

Since the sustainability imperative has never been as strong and urgent as it is today, and it is only with stakeholders’ unanimous agreement that lasting change can be made, Nikeel’s zealous call to action in his interview with the attending Biz TV Network said, “We are heading towards a 2.2°C global warming and stringent policy implementation is needed to ensure net zero by 2050. We don’t need supernumeraries on this voyage. We need turbocharged marine professionals, and we need them now.”

The shipping industry appreciates an opportunity to socialise, particularly if there is food and beverages involved. As such, the IMarEST UAE branch meetings have carved out their own niche to become the ‘must-attend’ shipping event which includes the most exuberant networking time at the most glamourous venues in Dubai. This event was stimulated with Ambassador Lars Steen Nielsen, head of the Royal Danish Consulate General in Dubai cutting a ship shaped cake and a fantastic night of laughs, friendship and drinks at the Grand Plaza Mövenpick, in the heart of Dubai Media City.

Source: Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST)