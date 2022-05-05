Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division to power new Belgian hybrid passenger ferry

Danfoss Power Solutions’ Editron division is partnering with Baltic Workboats to supply the electric propulsion system for the Estonian shipyard’s new hybrid passenger and bicycle ferry. The Ferry 19 Electric will be delivered in 2023 to DAB Vloot, the Flemish governmental fleet operator.

The hybrid ferry is designed to transport up to 50 passengers and 25 bicycles at a time. The vessel will primarily operate in fully electric mode only, which will help the Belgium government achieve its target of cutting transportation emissions by 27% before 2030 compared to 2005 levels. The design of the Ferry 19 Electric is based on the Ferry 22 Electric, jointly delivered by Danfoss’ Editron division and Baltic Workboats last year.

While Editron is supplying the electric propulsion system, the ferry will also come with a Corvus Orca Energy battery pack installed as an additional source of propulsion power. Solar panels on the roof of the ferry will cover auxiliary power consumption. The EDITRON marine system will support an emission-free operation by allowing the captain to operate the vessel in fully electric mode only and charge the onboard battery with a fast-charging solution. Editron will also equip the Ferry 19 with an additional diesel-powered engine to support the electric propulsion. Combining traditional, diesel-powered technology with newer, clean technology makes the transition to a fully electric marine system easier. While in operation, the Ferry 19 will save approximately 90-100 kilograms of CO2 per day compared to a traditional diesel-powered vessel.

The vessel’s battery and electric propulsion system is integrated into Baltic Workboats’ integrated automation, monitoring and control system, which guarantees seamless control and monitoring of the whole system from a single station. The Ferry 19 Electric will be supplied with an automatic shore charging system developed in-house by Baltic Workboats.

This is the sixth partnership between Baltic Workboats and Editron. Previous projects between the two companies include the Raju Patrol Boat in 2018 and passenger ferries for Tellus and Vaxholm launched in 2018 and 2019. Another 30-meter Belgium ferry, the Ferry 30 CAT Electric, is currently under construction.

Atte Yrjölä, sales manager at Danfoss’ Editron division, commented:

“The versatility of our EDITRON system means we can provide fully electric and hybrid solutions for any kind of ferry. Our marine system is robust yet lightweight, plus delivers high efficiencies. Our equipment is also really compact, crucial when building small hybrid vessels. We share a commitment with Baltic Workboats for an emission-free marine industry, which is why our teams work so well together. We look forward to partnering with them on future visionary marine projects.”

Peeter Raamat, head of electric design at Baltic Workboats, added:

“As countries increasingly adopt regulations to achieve carbon neutrality, we can expect demand for such hybrid electric solutions to grow rapidly. It is a pleasure to work with Danfoss’ Editron division once again. They are a reliable partner, and our combination of expertise always leads to the highest quality product. I am confident the Ferry 19 Electric will be yet another success.”

Source: Danfoss