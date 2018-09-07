Danger on the High Seas: Addressing the “Normalization of Risk” Culture

Shipping is the lifeblood of the global economy, transporting approximately 90% of global trade. There are over 50,000 merchant ships trading internationally, carrying every kind of cargo, so the safety of vessels is critical. The maritime industry saw the number of total shipping losses remain stable during 2017, declining slightly to 94 – the second lowest total over the past decade.

The shipping industry truly operates in a global economy and vessel operators are always under budget constraints. Over the last years, rates have been cut and operators are having a difficult time making a profit. In an operating environment such as this, safety initiatives face challenges getting the proper funding they deserve. However, the data speaks for itself – a safe vessel is a profitable vessel. Down time, off hire time and claims deductibles all directly impact the profits of a shipping company, and a well implemented Safety Management System (SMS) can help reduce all those costs and aid a company’s bottom line.

The sixth annual AGCS Safety & Shipping Review highlights that we have seen a marked improvement on the 10 year loss average, with shipping losses having declined by 38% over the past decade. However, we still need to address the culture of risk taking within the Marine Industry. The behavioral issue of “normalization of risk” needs to be addressed in the Maritime environment – and this is an issue for both shipboard and shore-side team members within shipping companies. Until we address the structural and cultural forces within our industry that drive our risk-tolerant decision making, we will continue to see preventable accidents occur within the Maritime Industry.

Some might say that one way to reduce the “normalization of risk” would be the implementation of more autonomous processes, but to me, that’s misleading. It’s difficult to comprehend all of the potential risks that a fully autonomous vessel presents. But the entire question of automated versus autonomous vessels has been muddled by misinformation. Currently operating vessels have a long history of automated equipment operation, and this will surely continue and expand. There are serious legal questions that need to be evaluated before the issue of an unmanned bridge can be resolved. This involves both IMO Regulations and National Laws. However, as with any internet-based system on a vessel, the cyber security profile of the operating systems needs to be fully addressed in order to understand and manage any cybersecurity risk. First, operators need to identify and protect their business’ vital data and technology assets, and then they need to learn how to detect, respond to and recover from a cybersecurity incident. These are the five steps any good cyber security plan should have: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover

Source: Andrew Kinsey, Senior Marine Risk Consultant at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty