Daniamant Acquires Lighting Portfolio from Jotron AS

Daniamant is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the entire lighting portfolio from Jotron AS, a renowned provider of communication and safety solutions.

As of December 1st, 2023, Daniamant will take over all light business from Jotron AS. All existing orders and remaining stock will be transferred to Daniamant. This strategic move strengthens Daniamant’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the maritime industry, further enhancing its position as a key player in the global market. The acquisition includes Jotron AQ-4 MKII, TRON ML-100 marker light, TRON ML-200 marker light and TRON ML-300 marker light.

“We are excited about the integration of Jotron AS’s lighting portfolio into our product offerings,” said Kevin Rough, CEO at Daniamant. “This strategic acquisition aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, reliable, and innovative solutions to our customers. The addition of Jotron’s lighting expertise complements our existing product line and enables us to offer a more comprehensive suite of high quality lights.”

Jotron AS has a longstanding reputation for delivering top-notch communication and safety products to the maritime industry. The decision to divest its lighting portfolio is part of a strategic realignment to focus on core business areas.

“We are confident that Daniamant is the ideal partner to carry forward the legacy of our lighting portfolio,” said Vegar Pettersen, Sales & Marketing Director at Jotron AS. “Their proven track record in maritime safety solutions makes them well-suited to continue the development and innovation of these products, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Customers can expect a seamless transition, with Daniamant committed to providing ongoing support and service for the acquired products. The acquisition underscores Daniamant’s dedication to fostering long-term relationships with customers and partners.

Source: Daniamant