Daniamant launches groundbreaking SOLAS approved lifejacket light for arctic voyages: Dan W3 POLAR

Leading marine safety equipment manufacturer, Daniamant, launches its latest lifejacket light innovation, designed specifically for Arctic waters – Dan W3 POLAR.

The newly developed lifejacket light sets a new industry benchmark, providing reliable efficiency and optimal performance, whilst ensuring enhanced safety for passengers and crew members undertaking Arctic voyages.

A small white object with a bear on it

Description automatically generatedThe live-saving lifejacket light features enhanced cold weather performance, specifically engineered to allow storage in freezing temperatures as low as -52 degrees Celsius, and ensuring illumination and high visibility in the most extreme of Arctic conditions when in operation.

Developed in line with Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) standards, Dan W3 POLAR not only meets but exceeds all of the requirements outlined by the International Maritime Organisation’s SOLAS regulations, providing full compliance and adherence to international safety standards.

The light is designed for exceptional visibility, enhancing the chances of detection in emergency situations. Constructed using robust materials and advanced sealing techniques, the lifejacket light is highly durable and water-resistant. To further guarantee successful performance in harsh maritime environments, the Dan W3 POLAR features extended battery life, for prolonged illumination over extended periods. The Dan W3 Polar is easy to distinguish from other lifejacket lights with its polar bear logo and ‘ice’ color.

Arctic expeditions present unique challenges and require specialised equipment that can withstand extreme weather conditions. Recognising the importance of providing reliable safety solutions for maritime operations in these challenging environments, Daniamant has invested significant resources into research and development to create a lifejacket light that exceeds industry standards.

A close up of a flash light

Description automatically generatedKevin Rough, CEO at Daniamant. ” Daniamant is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the unique safety challenges faced by mariners operating in Arctic waters. With the introduction of our new SOLAS approved lifejacket light, Dan W3 POLAR, we aim to provide unmatched safety and peace of mind to crew members and passengers navigating through the extreme cold and demanding conditions.”

The new SOLAS approved lifejacket light is available for commercial purchase from Q3 in 2023.

Source: Daniamant