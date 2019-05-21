Danica manages another Ultramax newbuilding

Crew management specialist Danica Crewing Services is pleased to announce it has taken on the crew management of a further newbuilding Ultramax Port Kyushu for Lisbon-headquartered Portline Bulk International.

The 62,550 dwt Port Kyushu, on her maiden voyage from Japan to Canada, was delivered by Oshima Shipbuilding Company, Japan, on 16th of May. The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier brings Danica’s fleet of crew managed vessels to 25.

Delivery of the Port Kyushu follows the entering into management of the Port Imabari which was delivered in January.

Henrik Jensen, Danica Managing Director, said: “With the addition of the Port Kyushu into our crew managed service, our fleet of managed vessels continues to grow in line with our strategy. We provide hands-on crew management and deliver a personalised service designed for each of our clients’ individual needs. We would like to thank the owners for the trust they have shown in us and we appreciate the excellent cooperation shown by teams in both companies which helped ensure this vessel sailed smoothly into our crew management service.”

Mr Jensen added: “We wish the Master, officers and crew of the Port Kyushu safe sailings and good winds.”

Source: Danica Crewing Services