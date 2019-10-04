Danish Maritime Authority: Collaboration to strengthen Cyber security

A high level of cyber security for ships and ports is necessary to sustain global trade.

​Shipping is global. Cyber threats are global. Thus taking care of cyber security in the maritime sector should not be left to each individual country nor separated by function. Cross-border cooperation is essential to greater security for the world’s ships.

Andreas Nordseth, Director of the Danish Maritime Authority:

“The increasing digitalisation poses significant new security challenges. Cyber threats know no bounds making it vital that we cooperate on maritime cyber security to ensure shipping both at sea and in port.”

Conference in Denmark in 2020

The United States, the Netherlands and Denmark are hosting a maritime cybersecurity conference in the Netherlands.

In addition to delegations from the host countries, representatives from France, Germany and the UK also attended the conference.

In 2020, the Danish Maritime Authority will host the second instalment of the maritime cybersecurity conference.

Source: Danish Maritime Authority