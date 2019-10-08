Danish pension funds launch second shipping fund

Three of Denmark’s largest pension funds are committing $300m (€273m) alongside specialist fund manager Navigare Capital Partners to a new shipping fund.

PensionDanmark, Danica Pension and Lægernes Pension said they will be cornerstone investors in Maritime Investment Fund II.

The fund follows on from an initial vehicle launched in 2017, which attracted $450m from institutional investors, including the DKK250bn (€33.5bn) labour-market pension fund PensionDanmark and the DKK450bn Danske Bank subsidiary Danica Pension.

Navigare Capital, which will co-invest and manage the fund, is part-owned by Robert Mærsk Uggla, the CEO of AP Møller Holding and a member of the Møller family.

Source: IPE Real Assets