Danish Ship Finance has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition

In doing so, we join other companies from across the maritime, fuels and infrastructure value chains. Members of the Coalition are committed to make decarbonized shipping a reality. The ambition of Getting to Zero is for zero emissions vessels to enter the global merchant fleet by 2030 with the necessary operational infrastructure in place. In 2018, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) adopted a strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050. To reach this goal marginal gains in energy and operational efficiency will not be enough.

Therefore, developing zero emission vessels (ZEVs) and zero emission fuels during the next decade is necessary to be able to meet the ambitious goal. Danish Ship Finance supports a strong shipping industry and are highly committed to its sustainable development. We share responsibility for the transition of the industry towards a decarbonised future. Joining the Getting to Zero Coalition is a natural extension of our commitment to the Poseidon Principles as a founding institution.

Source: Danish Ship Finance