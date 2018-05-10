Danish Ship Finance Looking Forward to Profitable 2018

Danish Ship Finance has ended its first full financial year under the new ownership, which took effect on 15 November 2016. Immediately after the change of ownership, we implemented an extensive strategic plan, setting the course for the company for the next few years. Our core business remains lending to Danish and international first-class shipping companies against ship mortgages, but we will also introduce several new initiatives, drawing on Danish Ship Finance’s unique position in ship financing.

Stable access to funding is fundamental to our business and requires a good credit rating. As expected, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) reviewed its ratings following the change in ownership, and we were pleased to see that in spring 2017 S&P affirmed its BBB+ issuer credit rating and its A rating for the issued bonds. As a result, Danish Ship Finance has been able to step up its focus on lending growth and reverse the declining trend in the loan book seen in recent years. Despite the weakening of the USD in the first few months of 2018, we expect growth in lending measured in DKK, which is the company’s reporting currency. We are experiencing strong interest in our products among both existing and new customers and were pleased to note a 10% increase in the number of customers in 2017.

Competition for the most creditworthy customers remains fierce, even though several international banks’ appetite for ship financing has waned. Lending margins are largely unchanged, but it is hoped that the Basel Committee’s proposals will result in regulatory measures that will strengthen Danish Ship Finance’s competitive position, particularly with respect to increased capital requirements for our primary competitors.

Danish Ship Finance’s prudent risk profile has resulted in very moderate credit losses historically despite the volatile nature of the shipping industry. Write-offs over a ten-year period are largely on a par with the average recorded for Danish mortgage banking. A number of shipping segments remain under pressure today, leading to new loan impairment charges in 2017 – not least in the Offshore segment. Danish Ship Finance has a defined policy of working closely with customers in that are challenged by the market conditions to find sustainable solutions. Given our in-depth knowledge of the industry and long-term commitment, we often succeed in finding solutions that are satisfactory to all stakeholders.

Danish Ship Finance maintains high liquidity reserves, and the return on liquid assets has exceeded the benchmark within the prescribed limits. We have also taken advantage of the relatively favourable bond markets to obtain more long-term funding, increasing the average time-to-maturity of our bonds by about two years during 2017 to approximately 7 years. We now find ourselves in the very comfortable position of our funding having a longer timeto-maturity than lending. Also, the total capital ratio is just below 20%. Danish Ship Finance is thus well-placed to maintain or increase the level of activity irrespective of any turbulence in the financial markets.

Our company has a stable and experienced group of employees, and the latest employee opinion survey conducted in December 2017 showed a high level of employee satisfaction. In 2017 and 2018, we will increase the headcount slightly to ensure that we have the right resources to implement our planned strategic initiatives.

This year will see the strategic and business development process launched in 2017 continuing. Thus, we expect to see further growth in new customers as well as increased lending and net interest income, while we will also focus on customers with whom we have developed deeper relationships over a number of years.

Objective and vision

The objective of Danish Ship Finance is to provide ship financing in Denmark. In addition, the company provides ship financing on the international market, so long as such activities do not unnecessarily limit the company’s Danish operations.

Danish Ship Finance provides short-term and long-term funding for shipowners in all stages of the shipping cycle and it endeavours to be a competent and trustworthy business partner to its customers and financial counterparties as well as other stakeholders.

Danish Ship Finance aims to obtain satisfactory financial results for its owners and is therefore dedicated to creating value based on consistent focus on high credit quality and appropriate diversification in the loan portfolio.

Danish Ship Finance is managed on the basis of the following vision:

Danish Ship Finance is to be the most recognised and stable provider of financing for reputable shipowners.

Danish Ship Finance at a glance

Danish Ship Finance is a ship finance institute which uses a simple and effective business model for financing vessels against a first lien mortgage. The company is supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

Danish Ship Finance provides financing for selected Danish and non-Danish shipowners.

Financial performance and events during the year Net profit for the year was DKK 334 million, up from DKK 188 million in 2016. The improvement was mainly attributable to significantly lower levels of loan impairment charges.

At 31 December 2017, loans totalled DKK 34.5 billion, total assets were DKK 58.2 billion and equity was DKK 9.3 billion, including proposed dividends for the financial year. The company had first lien mortgages on 562 vessels at the end of 2017.

The total capital ratio was 19.7% at 31 December 2017 after proposed dividends. The tier 1 capital ratio was also 19.7%. After recognition of the combined capital buffer requirement, the excess capital adequacy was 8.9 percentage points.

In 2017, bond buybacks totalled DKK 14.9 billion. New bond issues in 2017 totalled nominally DKK 19.2 billion with an average maturity of 6.7 years, increasing the average maturity of bonds by 2.3 years relative to 2016. The liquidity position thus remains robust during the financial year 2017.

The company expects to pay dividends of DKK 237 million to its shareholders, of which the Danish Maritime Fund will receive DKK 50 million.

Source: Danish Ship Finance