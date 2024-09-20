Danish Shipping Adopts Policy to Avoid Whale Strikes

The heavy traffic across the world’s oceans often poses a threat to the lives and health of whales.

Ship collisions claim the lives of far too many whales each year. These collisions can also present a risk to onboard safety, particularly on smaller vessels. Therefore, it is in everyone’s interest to reduce the risk of whale strikes as much as possible.

The desire to preserve and ensure the sustainable use of the world’s oceans and their resources is one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which Danish Shipping fully supports.

“We have a responsibility to consider the life in the seas our ships sail through. I hope that by raising awareness about the issue of whale strikes, we can help reduce the risk of them happening,” said Nina Porst, Director of Climate, Environment, and Security at Danish Shipping.

Danish Shipping aims to better protect whales, especially in breeding areas, and encourages its members to take the necessary measures to reduce the risk of whale strikes. The new policy on this issue highlights the need to be aware of and follow all existing guidelines and recom­men­da­tions, including those from the IMO, and to seek relevant information on whale movements, which is continuously published by organisations like the World Shipping Council, and to consider this when planning a ship’s route.

“As an industry that relies on the sea, we must act in an en­viron­men­tal­ly responsible manner, help protect marine biodiversity, and raise awareness of its importance,” says Nina Porst.

Source: Danish Shipping