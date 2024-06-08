Danish Shipping and The Emirates Shipping Association sign agreement on closer future cooperation

The two shipping associations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining intentions for closer future cooperation in the field of maritime transport.

Denmark and the United Arab Emirates are both influential shipping nations, hosting two of the most important maritime hubs in the world in Copenhagen and Dubai respectively. The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and foster innovation within the industry.

Anders Østergaard, the Group CEO of Monjasa Group, residing in Dubai, and an important link between Danish and Emirati shipping, emphasised the importance of this partnership: “This MoU represents a significant step towards enhancing our cooperation in the maritime transport sector. By working closely with our Danish counterparts, we aim to leverage our combined strengths and drive innovation within the industry,” stated Mr. Østergaard, who also serves as the Secretary-General of The Emirates Shipping Association.

Capt. Abdulkareem AlMessabi, Chairman of the Emirates Shipping Association, noted: “Through this partnership, we are setting the stage for a new era of collaboration and growth. Our shared commitment to excellence in maritime operations will undoubtedly yield substantial benefits for both our nations.”

The MoU was signed during The Emirates Shipping Association’s Maritime Leadership Program, which took place in Copenhagen 27-31 May in collaboration with the Danish Maritime Authority, Maersk, and Danish Shipping.

Jacob K. Clasen, Deputy CEO of Danish Shipping, expressed his enthusiasm about the agreement. “I’m very pleased to sign this MoU on behalf of Danish Shipping. The United Arab Emirates is a significant shipping nation centered around Dubai, one of the most important maritime hubs in the world. We look forward to working together, learning from each other, and becoming better equipped for the challenges of the future,” said Mr. Clasen.

Source: Danish Shipping