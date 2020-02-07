Danish shipping laments piracy spike in west Africa

The Danish shipping industry is increasingly uneasy about falling prey to piracy off the coast of west Africa.

According to the ICC International Maritime Bureau, which monitors crimes related to maritime trade and transportation, 121 sailors were kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea in 2019, up from 78 in 2018.

In fact, in the last three months of 2019 alone, 64 sailors were kidnapped in six different instances.

Danish shipowners poking EU

The Danish shipowners’ association, Danske Rederier, has called for action.

“We want an EU-led mission in the area because attacks are far from the coast in international waters,” appealed Anne H Steffensen, the CEO of Danske Rederier.

The current situation is not a unique dilemma in the shipping industry.

When piracy spiked off the Somali coast a few years ago, some companies began hiring guards and arming their crews.

The good news is that piracy is in decline worldwide, according to ICC International Maritime Bureau.

Source: CPH Post