Danish startup Onomondo secures commitment from A.P. Moller – Maersk

Danish startup Onomondo has secured investment from Maersk Growth, the corporate venture arm of A.P. Moller – Maersk, the global leader in transport and logistics. At the same time, A.P. Moller – Maersk itself aims to integrate Onomondo’s innovative connectivity solution into their global business, making it easier, cheaper and safer to connect IoT devices such as cranes, trucks, vessels and containers around the world.

“Onomondo is in the market with a proven technology that enables A.P. Moller – Maersk to more efficiently reap the benefits of digitising its global asset base. We are impressed with the team and its progress so far. With our expertise and access we believe that Onomondo will further accelerate and scale the business in the next stages of its exciting journey,” says Sune Stilling, Head of Maersk Growth.

Michael Freundt Karlsen, Co-Founder & CEO at Onomondo, says: “We see significant value in the strategic alignment between Maersk’s position as a global leader in logistics and transport and Onomondo’s unique and scalable technology platform capable of merging different mobile networks around the world with a seamless user experience. We welcome Maersk on board as a fellow investor and look forward to working closely with them to continue to support the growth of Onomondo going forward.”

Onomondo is a global cellular operator for the Internet of Things, working to connect and simplify enterprise-grade connected services across the globe. With its own network infrastructure implemented globally and operations across 185 countries, Onomondo enables a more secure, cost-efficient and scalable connectivity option, which is breaking down the barriers for truly global IoT solutions at scale. This has attracted the attention of A.P. Moller – Maersk who wishes to control its own connectivity albeit with lower costs, increased flexibility and higher security.

“Connectivity is a key element in the A.P. Moller – Maersk strategy to simplify global supply chains and improve the customer experience. Digitising our global asset base of cranes, containers and vessels creates new operational and commercial opportunities to pursue. Onomondo’s efficient platform and network technology make it easier, more secure and more cost-efficient for us to stay ahead in the ever-evolving connectivity space,” says Klaus Bruun Egeberg, Head of Mobility and Connectivity, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

A.P. Moller – Maersk runs a fleet of over 700 vessels and performs more than 90,000 port calls in 400 ports every year handling over 12 million containers while operating more than 70 container terminals around the world equipped with cranes, trucks and hardware that all rely on connections to the Internet.

Source: Onomondo