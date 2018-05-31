Danish suppliers bring energy-efficient solutions to modernized Greek fleet

The Greek fleet includes approximately 4.000 vessels, and in recent years, there has been a development with a notable upgrade and modernization of Greek-owned vessels. At Posidonia 2018, Danish suppliers meet the Greek demands of energy-efficient maritime technology and services.

“With 70 newbuilding orders from Greek shipowners in 2018, this trend of modernization and upgrade clearly continues. The majority orders include tanker and bulk carriers, as the Greek fleet represents more than 19 percent of the global cargo tonnage. Furthermore, Greek shipowners take an active part on the container and LNG segment,” explains Mark Lerche, Head of Danish Marine Group, representing 200 Danish service and equipment suppliers to the global shipping and cruise industry.

According to Mark Lerche, Danish suppliers are well-known for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions in maritime equipment and services and thus, can contribute to the of modernization of the Greek fleet.

“The ongoing development of more energy-efficient and environmental-friendly shipping requires constructive dialogue and close cooperation between shipowners and operators, authorities, shipbuilders as well as equipment and service suppliers. Accordingly, we are pleased that the Danish Maritime Authority is exhibiting along with the Danish suppliers at this year’s Pavilion of Denmark at Posidonia,” he says.

Hull performance result in fuel savings

One of the exhibitors at the Pavilion of Denmark is in collaboration with leading crude oil tanker company Euronav. The Danish supplier of protective coatings Hempel A/S helps Euronav improve fuel efficiency by monitoring hull performance on vessels.

“Fouling and mechanical damage on the hull generate friction resulting in increased speed loss and fuel consumption. In fact, it can increase the engine power a vessel requires by 20 percent,” explains Andreas Glud, Group Segment Manager, Marine, Dry Dock, Hempel A/S.

“Our hull performance monitoring system provide Euronav with accurate performance data for a vessel’s hull and propeller. This enables ship operators to determine how fuel savings are being achieved and make adjustments if performance drops, and by working closely with Euronav, we improve long-term efficiency,” he says.

Danish Marine Group is organizing a national Pavilion of Denmark at Posidonia in Athens, Greece on June 4-8, 2018. At the Pavilion of Denmark, 10 Danish companies are presenting their newest products and services to the global marine industry.

The following companies are exhibiting at the Pavilion of Denmark, which will be located in Hall 3, stand 3.411:

Atlas Copco Marine Competence Center

Danish Marine Group

DEIF A/S

Den-Jet Nordic A/S

Emerson Automation Solution – Damcos A/S

Hempel A/S

Maritime Danmark Aps

Maritime Ship Supply

Søfartsstyrelsen (Danish Maritime Authority)

Vessel Performance Solutions Aps (VP Solutions)

Wrist Ship Supply A/S

Source: Danish Marine Group