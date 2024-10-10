Daphne Technology Announces the Launch of Daphne Solutions SA, Focused on Sulphur Removal and Carbon Management

Daphne Technology SA, a leader in climate deep-tech solutions, is announcing the launch of its new entity, Daphne Solutions SA. This strategic spin-off is positioned to better serve customers by offering project engineering solutions integrating its innovative technologies for sulphur removal and carbon management through circular economy initiatives.

As a spin-off of Daphne Technology, Daphne Solutions will take over key projects, such as the SulPure® technology, which transforms harmful H2S waste stream from gas processing into ammonium sulfate fertiliser, and the carbon capture developments. This move allows Daphne Solutions to streamline operations and focus solely on providing sustainable, waste-to-value solutions that benefit the environment and generate economic returns for industrial clients.

Daphne Technology has developed a broad portfolio of technologies aimed at decarbonising industries. Given the strategic importance and distinct market dynamics of sulphur removal and carbon capture, establishing a separate entity allows us to better focus on these specialised areas and fully capitalise on emerging opportunities in the circular economy. Daphne Solutions will focus on circular economy projects that involve local stakeholders and leverage the latest advances in sulphur removal and carbon management.

“We are launching Daphne Solutions to better serve our customers with a dedicated focus on creating value from emissions,” said Dr. Mario Michan, Founder and CEO of Daphne Technology. “The new entity will focus on delivering circular economy solutions that help industries convert emissions into valuable resources while minimising their environmental impact.”

In addition to sulphur removal, Daphne Solutions will introduce mobile carbon capture technology to help industries manage emissions at the source. These portable, energy-efficient systems can be easily scaled to meet facility needs. By capturing carbon before it is released into the atmosphere, Daphne Solutions aims to support global efforts to combat climate change and help industries meet tightening regulatory requirements. This portfolio of solutions addresses the growing demand for technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and convert industrial waste into economically viable products. Working closely with local governments and industry partners, Daphne Solutions will implement solutions that support long-term sustainability goals.

Source: Daphne Technology SA