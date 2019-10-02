“Dare to be Aware”

As part of its Responsible Ship Recycling Program (RSRP), GMS supplies workers at ship re- cycling yards in India and Bangladesh with the knowledge to safely undertake their daily oper- ations through topical, expert-led training sessions.

As more countries ratify or accede to the Hong Kong Convention–13 total with 7 in 2019 alone–it appears the Convention may soon enter into force. As our GMS RSRP is based off of HKC principles, lead coordinator Dr. Anand Hiremath conducted a training this month in Alang for an HSE team at Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd yard on “Understanding HKC Guide- lines.” The session included an overview of the various articles and regulations of the HKC as well as the Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) and Ship Recycling Plan (SRP) requirements for each. Participants also delved further into the reasoning behind the development of the HKC, the IHM specifications, and proper procedures as per HKC, including safe-for-entry, hot-work, confined space, emergency preparedness response plans and more.

A second training in Alang at VMS Industries Ltd. yard focused on increasing awareness about asbestos and its various properties. The 40 workers learned the potential locations of asbestos on vessels and the risks regarding exposure in addition to the appropriate labels for such materials and their corresponding isolated area.

In Chittagong, more than 20 participants gathered at Lalbeg Ship Breakers Ltd. yard to identify different types of hazardous wastes, where to find them onboard and the harmful effects of unsafe handling. Another training at Premium Trade Corporation Ltd yard taught cuttermen, fitters and cutter-helpers safe work practices for their daily operations such as working at height, fuel handling and working around operational cranes.

