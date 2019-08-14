Dartbrook – Determination of MOD 7

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AQC or the Company) announces it has received approval from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in relation to some elements of its application to modify the consent for the Dartbrook Coal Mine (DA 231‐7‐2000, MOD 7). The approval is a significant milestone for the recommencement of mining at Dartbrook although a key element of MOD 7 was not approved, being the application for an additional five years of mine life. The Company will carefully review and consider the reasons for the decision and evaluate all available options. The determination is located within the Projects section on the IPC website1 (www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au). Executive Chairman of AQC, Mr John Robinson, commented, “The determination of MOD 7 has taken many months and whilst the main elements of mining and transport were approved, it is disappointing the IPC did not approve the additional 5 years of mine life. The application was subject to significant support and scrutiny from the local community and we will endeavour to work closely with all stakeholders as we embark on the next phase for Dartbrook.”

Source: Australian Pacific Coal