Data and technology as enabler and accelerator of the energy transition

As the maritime industry accelerates its transition toward sustainability, data and technology must serve as the backbone of regulatory compliance and energy efficiency efforts. High-quality, integrated data is the foundation for optimising fleet performance, reducing emissions, and ensuring regulatory adherence. By providing transparency, accountability, and the ability to measure incremental improvements, data-driven insights enable the industry to track progress, refine practices, and achieve real-world impact. Combined with advancements in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring, data is transforming how the industry navigates its sustainability commitments.

Enabling transparency and accountability

Regulations such as the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and FuelEU Maritime require accurate reporting and verification of emissions. Without high-quality data, effective enforcement and industry-wide progress tracking would be impossible. Digital platforms that aggregate data from multiple sources, ranging from vessel reports to high-frequency sensor data, allow shipping companies to both demonstrate compliance and optimise operations in response to evolving regulations.

Turning regulatory requirements into operational advantages

Leveraging data and technology is key for both implementing and enforcing regulations effectively. High-quality data ensures transparency, accountability, and the ability to measure progress, making regulatory frameworks like FuelEU Maritime, the EU ETS, and the Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) system actionable. Real-time analytics and AI-driven insights enable accurate emissions tracking, optimised fleet performance, and proactive compliance — transforming regulation from a requirement into a driver of efficiency, cost savings, and operational excellence.

Measuring progress and unlocking efficiencies

Beyond compliance, data plays a critical role in tracking incremental improvements, identifying inefficiencies, and optimising fleet-wide performance. However, the adoption of energy efficiency measures relies heavily on robust regulatory frameworks to drive uptake, set clear baselines, and align global industry standards. By analysing trends over time, shipping companies can assess the effectiveness of energy efficiency measures, validate the impact of low-carbon fuel adoption, and continuously refine their operations. Digitalisation enables the industry to quantify both financial and environmental gains, ensuring that sustainability initiatives deliver measurable cost savings alongside emissions reductions.

Driving industry-wide collaboration

A connected data ecosystem allows shipping companies, regulators, and fuel providers to share insights and benchmark performance, fostering collaboration that benefits the entire industry. Through shared data standards and digital platforms, stakeholders can align regulatory reporting, accelerate the adoption of greener technologies, and enhance enforcement efforts to ensure sustained progress toward emission goals.

As the industry moves toward a low-carbon future, data and technology are essential for both compliance and operational excellence. Embracing digitalisation enables shipping companies to drive efficiency, meet regulations, and advance the maritime sector’s decarbonisation goals.

Source: ZeroNorth