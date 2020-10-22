Data definitions enable JIT port calls

Standard data definitions for the port call process have been published to enable Just-In-Time (JIT) port calls.

This is the first publication of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) JIT port call programme. By moving container shipping towards a JIT port call process, DCSA port call standards will enable container ships to optimise their steaming speed, thereby lowering fuel consumption and reducing CO2 emissions.

“The JIT port call will streamline a number of key processes for industry stakeholders, and it will also benefit the environment,” said Thomas Bagge, CEO of DCSA. “Enabling a vessel to optimise its speed during the voyage to arrive just in time at the Pilot Boarding Place, when berth availability is ensured, will significantly reduce the amount of fuel consumed. Achieving this will require digital collaboration between carriers, ports and terminals. DCSA digital standards play an important role in establishing the harmonious ecosystem that will allow this level of collaboration, and (the) release is the first step towards the creation of that ecosystem.”

The DCSA port call data definitions, which can be downloaded for free from the DCSA website, will allow carriers, ports and terminals to exchange event data in a uniform way, enabling better digital planning and operational optimisation.

DCSA port call data definitions align with IMO and ITPCO JIT Arrival Guide standards. This is one of multiple initiatives to be put forth by DCSA to accelerate digitalisation through a unified industry effort.

Subsequent releases of DCSA’s JIT Port Call programme will include API definitions for automating the exchange of event data.

Source: Port Strategy