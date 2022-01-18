Data monitor: Coal production up 8.8% y-o-y in Q3FY22

Total coal production for the third quarter of FY22 stood at 206.5 MT, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% over the same period in FY21.

This was also a significant increase of 13.8% as compared to 181.3 MT produced in Q3 of FY20.

Coal output showed cumulative growth of 10.6% y-o-y over the April-Dec’21 period and growth of 8.7% compared to YTDFY20.

Source: Financial Express