Dated Brent above $100/b for the first time since September 2014

S&P Global Platts assessed the Dated Brent benchmark Feb. 16 at $100.795/b, up $3.14/b day on day, amid continued demand for light sweet crude and ongoing uncertainty surrounding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is the highest the benchmark has been assessed since Sept. 4, 2014, when it was assessed at $101.195/b.

Dated Brent was higher Feb. 16 as part of a broader petroleum price rally amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Prices had fallen Feb. 15 after an announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense of a limited withdrawal of Russian troops from near the Ukrainian border. However, Western nations have continued to point out that the threat of conflict has yet to diminish, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warning Feb. 16 that Russia continues to increase troop numbers on the border.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to impose “swift and severe consequences” on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, including financial sanctions to restrict foreign capital and export controls to block US software and technologies.

Light sweet crude has been in high demand across Europe, and indeed globally, amid a rebound in global refined products demand, specifically for low sulfur distillates.

“Products markets are still strong,” a North Sea trader said. “Overall, the market is solid.”

North Sea crude in particular has seen strong demand from European refiners as the sustained backwardated structure means end-users look to local grades where possible.

Spot North Sea forties crude, for instance, was assessed by Platts at a $3.29/b premium to Dated Brent Feb. 16. While that was down 1 cent on the day, it was up from a 26 cents/b discount Jan. 3, reflecting strong prompt demand for physical crude.

Likewise, over the same period Nigerian Bonny Light sweet crude has risen to a $1.85/b premium to Dated Brent from a 40 cents/b premium, while US Bakken crude has risen to a $1.80/b premium to WTI from a 40 cents/b discount.

Platts assessed the backwardation between Feb. 21-25 and March 21-25 Brent Contracts for Difference weeks at $3.50/b Feb. 16. This compares to a $2.38/b backwardation assessed Feb. 1.

And the NYMEX WTI backwardation has widened as well, with the front-month premium to the 12th-month contract settling at $13.61/b Feb. 15, compared to $5.53/b Jan. 3.

Demand for gasoline and diesel are already above 2019 levels as each successive wave of the coronavirus has less of an impact on economic activity. This demand rebound has been highlighted by major refiners during their recent fourth quarter and 2021 earnings calls.

And “from a demand perspective, gasoline, diesel and jet inventories are well below 2019 levels in terms of days of forward cover,” PBF Energy CEO Tom Nimbley said on a Feb. 10 Q4 results call.

And lagging jet demand is on the road to recovery as more countries open borders, supporting higher refining margins.

Cracking margins for Bonny Light on the US Atlantic Coast have averaged $13.79/b so far in the first quarter, up from $7.75/b in Q1 2021, S&P Global Platts Analytics data shows. Forties cracking margins in Northwest Europe have averaged $4.62/b in the first quarter, up from a $1.30/b average in Q1 2021.

But global refinery capacity has tightened because of closures during the coronavirus pandemic, with most US refiners estimating about 4.5 million b/d of capacity was eliminated.

Demand for gasoline and diesel are already above 2019 levels as each successive wave of the coronavirus has less of an impact on economic activity. This demand rebound has been highlighted by major refiners during their recent fourth quarter and 2021 earnings calls.

And “from a demand perspective, gasoline, diesel and jet inventories are well below 2019 levels in terms of days of forward cover,” PBF Energy CEO Tom Nimbley said on a Feb. 10 Q4 results call.

And lagging jet demand is on the road to recovery as more countries open borders, supporting higher refining margins.

Cracking margins for Bonny Light on the US Atlantic Coast have averaged $13.79/b so far in the first quarter, up from $7.75/b in Q1 2021, S&P Global Platts Analytics data shows. Forties cracking margins in Northwest Europe have averaged $4.62/b in the first quarter, up from a $1.30/b average in Q1 2021.

But global refinery capacity has tightened because of closures during the coronavirus pandemic, with most US refiners estimating about 4.5 million b/d of capacity was eliminated.

Source: Platts