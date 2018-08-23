David F. Doorley named chief financial officer of Seacube Container Leasing LTD.

SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. (“SeaCube”), is pleased to announce the promotion of David F. Doorley to the position of Chief Financial Officer. This promotion was announced by Robert Sappio, CEO, SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

Prior to this promotion, Mr. Doorley served as SeaCube’s Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations since 2010. A long time SeaCube employee, David started as a Cash Manager, with the organization in 2000, when the company operated under the name of Carlisle Leasing LLC. Mr. Doorley held various roles in treasury before being named as Vice President, Treasurer in 2007, adding Investor Relations responsibilities in 2010. During Dave’s tenure at SeaCube he has distinguished himself as a member of the senior management team responsible for our financial planning, funding strategy and capital structure, all areas in which he has excelled.

Before joining SeaCube, Mr. Doorley enjoyed a 17-year career in various accounting and treasury functions, including serving as Corporate Treasurer for Alstom USA, Inc. He holds a BS Business Administration/Finance from Mercy College and is a member of the Association of Financial Professionals.

SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd, CEO, Robert Sappio commented; “I am pleased to announce David Doorley’s appointment as CFO of the company. Given David’s tenure and deep industry knowledge, he has consistently contributed and offered guidance to our team beyond his core financial responsibilities. As we continue to grow and transform our company, David will be a valuable partner and play an important leadership role in achieving our strategic objectives.”

Source: SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.