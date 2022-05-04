DB Schenker Restarts Key Logistics Gateways in the Americas Video Series with Spotlight on the Port of Vancouver and World Trade Centre Vancouver

DB Schenker, one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, recently restarted its acclaimed video series focused on key logistics gateways in the Americas. This new episode highlights the Port of Vancouver. In Q&A’s hosted by DB Schenker, Peter Xotta, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Austin Nairn, Vice President, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and Executive Director, World Trade Centre Vancouver, Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and Hendra Halim, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Vancouver, talked about the Port of Vancouver’s strategic importance as Canada’s gateway to over 170 trading economies around the world and its growth in global trade.

The Port of Vancouver is about the same size as the next five largest Canadian ports combined. With 29 major terminals, the port can handle the most diversified range of cargo in North America responsible for $1 of every $3 of Canada’s trade in goods outside the continent. With $240 billion in goods traded each year, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion GDP across Canada.

“The strong value proposition we offer shippers is driving customers to the Port of Vancouver,” said Peter Xotta, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain for the port authority. “In response to this demand and the critical business issues our partners are facing, we’re currently increasing our container capacity from 900,000 TEUs to 1.5 million TEUs, and by 2030, we will be opening a new terminal capable of handling up to 2.4 million TEUs. Improving terminal infrastructure, first and last-mile performance infrastructure, and building out our digital infrastructure are all crucial to the port’s growth,” he added.

“Like the Port of Vancouver, World Trade Centre Vancouver understands when you connect globally, you prosper locally,” said Austin Nairn, Vice President, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and Executive Director, World Trade Centre Vancouver. He added that Vancouver’s central location, diverse population, and the entrepreneurial mindset of Vancouverites are all part of the region’s competitive advantage internationally. “The World Trade Centre helps them understand how to export successfully and The Port of Vancouver plays an instrumental role in helping them do that, both contributing to their overall success,” he commented.

“The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada was set up over 30 years ago to promote Canada’s engagement with the Asia Pacific region through business, academic linkages, and culture,” commented Jeff Nankivell, President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. The organization provides research-based policy advice, business intelligence, and consultation on Canada-Asia relations so Canadian businesses, government, and academic stakeholders can better understand the region and how they might benefit from engagement with it. “When we talk about the engagement that’s happening now between Canada and Asia, most of what we talk about when it comes to goods is coming through our West Coast ports and particularly the Port of Vancouver,” Nankivell added. He went on to say the Port of Vancouver is Canada’s lifeline with Asia, and with the latest opportunities for global growth coming from the Asia Pacific region, the port and its infrastructure will play an important role in growing overall trade to and from Canada.

“The same holds for Indonesia,” added Hendra Halim, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Vancouver. “Canada’s West Coast and the Port of Vancouver are vital to Indonesia regarding people mobility and goods mobility. Our main mission is to strengthen economic cooperation and foster innovation through strategic partnerships in the western part of Canada, focusing on trade, investment, cleantech, labor, and human resources development and tourism,” he said. Tasked with driving economic and trade opportunities between the two countries, the launch of the rounds of negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and Canada will be crucial for the business community’s engagement and overall success in boosting imports and exports between Canada and Indonesia.

Raymond Tsang, Head of Ocean Freight, DB Schenker Canada Ltd., added his thoughts on how Canadian shippers today can navigate through the complexities and unpredictable supply chain challenges they’re facing every day. “Strengthen your relationships and mutual trust with all key stakeholders”, he said. “Partnering with a full-service global logistics company like DB Schenker can provide supply chain visibility tools that can help manage a shipper’s PO effectively and efficiently,” he added.

