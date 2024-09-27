DCSA releases final version of Commercial Schedules 1.0 standard

Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) – a neutral, non-profit organisation driving standardisation and digital innovation in container shipping – has announced the release of the final version of its Commercial Schedules 1.0 standard.

The final version of the standard offers Beneficial Cargo Owners, Logistics Service Providers, and Solution Platforms three types of schedules from carriers: Point-to-Point Routings, Port Schedules, and Vessel Schedules.

· Commercial Schedules – Point to Point Routing: Provides the product offering of single or multiple estimated end-to-end route options for a shipment in the pre-booking phase. This includes point-to-point specification of all transport legs, estimated timings, estimated schedules and interdependencies between transport legs.

· Commercial Schedules – Port Schedule: Provides, for a required specific port and starting date, the set of all vessels arriving and departing from the port with the corresponding estimated timestamps.

· Commercial Schedules – Vessel Schedule: Provides, for a required specific service and/or voyage and/or vessel and/or location, the timetable of estimated departure and arrival times for each port call on the rotation of the vessel(s).

Importantly, the standard has been enhanced to support the sharing of various estimated cut-off dates and times, including the earliest receipt/delivery date and the documentation cut-off date. Additionally, more detailed data is supported for more transport legs and multimodal transport.

The update will enable a consistent, transparent and efficient end-user experience for all involved industry participants. Notably, having standardised schedule information leads to improved visibility and transparency. Meanwhile, using the same API across multiple providers will reduce IT implementation lead time and maintenance.

Commenting on the announcement, Thomas Bagge, CEO, DCSA, said: “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the close collaboration of our valued members and the broader global community of shippers, governments, freight forwarders, carriers, and operational partners. Together, we continue to drive widespread recognition of the value of standardisation and encourage its adoption across the maritime industry.”

Source: Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA)