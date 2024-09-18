DCSA State of the Industry report marks a milestone for the shipping container industry in its digitalisation journey

Container Shipping Association (DCSA) – a neutral, non-profit organisation driving standardisation and digital innovation in container shipping – has announced the release of its milestone “The State of the Industry Report 2024″.

The report reveals that stakeholders from across the sector perceive clear benefits of digitalisation. 86% of cargo owners, for instance, see it as a tool for operational efficiency, while ports and terminals highlight its value in enabling scalability. Banks, meanwhile, highlight the potential for risk reduction. Importantly, digital standards were identified as key to enabling seamless operations, with stakeholders highlighting their role in making digitalisation a success.

The report also highlights a range of barriers that can be addressed in order to achieve faster, more widespread change. Indeed, while 90% of cargo owners claim their organisations are ready for digitalisation, 66% believe they need external support in getting there. Meanwhile, awareness of digital standards still varies between sectors and jurisdictions.

Commenting on the launch, Thomas Bagge, Chief Executive Officer at DCSA, said:

“Our landmark report marks a pivotal moment for the industry, allowing us to reflect on our progress with pride. This year, electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) adoption reached 5%, up from 1.2% in 2021, and carriers adopted more DCSA standards in the first

quarter of 2024 than in the whole of 2023. For example, the common Track and Trace (T&T) API standard saw a 40% increase in callouts between September 2023 and March 2024.”

“We’re supported by a broad range of stakeholders across the supply chain—cargo owners, carriers, banks, freight forwarders, ports and terminals, cargo insurers, and technology providers—all eager for better digital tools and standards. We look forward to accelerating the shift to a fully digitalised supply chain.”

The report is intended to be used as a tool for industry stakeholders to better understand how they can improve operational efficiency, boost customer satisfaction and drive a more sustainable supply chain ecosystem.

Source: Container Shipping Association (DCSA)