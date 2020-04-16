De Boer Marine to Deliver Managed Data Services Through SES Networks’ Skala Global Platform

De Boer Marine, a leading Dutch company specialised in maritime navigation and communication equipment, is now offering seamless, reliable managed data services to its international maritime clients by leveraging SES Networks’ exceptional connectivity and its Skala Global Platform, the two companies announced today.

De Boer Marine’s customers will benefit from a superior customer experience with a cost-effective communications solution that reduces operational risk and cost. Crew and operators will stay connected to their friends and family anytime, anywhere, while De Boer Marine and fleet operators will benefit from flexible bandwidth management, advanced automatic beam switching, and a sophisticated network management system to maximise their profitability and efficiency.

The Skala Global Platform offers a combination of next-generation ground system technology, advanced satellite capabilities and service lifecycle expertise that enables scalable, flexible and high-quality managed data services for commercial shipping companies across the world.

“We have a diverse customer base, with complex requirements when it comes to data. This makes SES Networks the natural choice to partner with as its investments in space and ground-based infrastructure offer a reliable solution that ensures our customers will have the capacity, coverage, and performance they need to overcome any future challenges they face,” said Johannes Oost, Vice President, Business Development at De Boer Marine.

“De Boer Marine requires the highest quality end-to-end service to support a global customer fleet. Through connectivity and ground system technology powered by SES Networks, they’ll be able to enjoy a faster and more reliable end-to-end service than ever before – removing any connectivity barriers for their operations both on vessels and onshore,” said Morten Hagland Hansen, Vice President, Global Sales for Commercial Maritime & Energy at SES Networks. “We’re delighted to partner with De Boer Marine to enable reliable managed data services that have become vital for efficient shipping operations today.”

