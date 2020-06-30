De Nora Water Technologies Announces the Formation of Specialised Marine Business, De Nora Marine Technologies LLC

De Nora, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable technologies, has today announced the creation of a new legal entity, De Nora Marine Technologies LLC. Launched on 1st April 2020, the new company will facilitate De Nora’s ambitious global growth strategy within the maritime market, offering high quality products and in-depth industry expertise to address growing calls for advanced water treatment technologies, in line with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Already an established leader in the delivery of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) for the global maritime market, De Nora will use its new entity to deliver global business growth. This will be facilitated via acquisitions and organically through sales of its market leading BALPURE BWTS and other soon-to-be launched advanced water treatment technologies. De Nora Marine Technologies will be headquartered at De Nora’s facility in Sugarland Texas, USA, and headed up by General Manager Matt Granitto, with existing project teams and global operational bases continuing to operate under the new entity.

The formation of the De Nora Marine Technologies LLC comes at a critical time for the shipping industry when owners and operators face a plethora of important investment decisions regarding compliance with new environmental regulations, this includes the Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). As demand for high quality water treatment technologies grows exponentially, the new streamlined entity aims to offer customers market leading products, developed and managed by a motivated and experienced team with the unique insight necessary to simplify the normally complex process of water treatment technology purchasing decisions.

Matt Granitto, General Manager at De Nora Marine Technologies, said: “While the initial development of our marine business benefitted greatly from being part of a larger organization, it has entered a significant growth phase and is able to stand on its own. Through standing on its own, De Nora Marine Technologies is able to understand and better adapt to the unique needs of the maritime community, at a critical time when owners and operators are under intense scrutiny to increase their environmental performance.

“The commercial maritime market is unique and has different concerns from other verticals that De Nora has traditionally operated within. Now that De Nora Marine Technologies is a separate entity we can concentrate fully on becoming a partner of choice to the maritime community and continue to provide the highest quality products and services to the commercial marine market to ensure the protection of the environment.”

Source: De Nora