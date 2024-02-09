Debt sales boost emerging market January portfolio flows, China suffers -IIF

Bumper debt sales from developing economies fueled a net $35.7 billion of foreign portfolio inflows to emerging market fixed income and equities in January, though investors stayed cool on China, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

The IIF banking trade group said non-residents piled some $42.7 billion into emerging market debt last month, the most since June 2021, while equities suffered $6.9 billion of outflows – with net selling out of all geographic regions.

China remained in the doldrums, with the country’s equities seeing a $3.2 billion outflow in January while its debt shed $4.7 billion in a seventh straight month of outflows, as the world’s second largest economy struggles to regain investor confidence and shore up its markets and economy.

The IIF pinned the January overall bond inflows to a spike in supply. Developing nations sold $47 billion in bonds last month, a January record, and Morgan Stanley estimates almost $165 billion of emerging market sovereign debt will be issued this year, a roughly 20% increase from 2023.

“The expectation of a dovish pivot by the (U.S. Federal Reserve) will be the main driver of flows in the coming months,” IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said in a statement.

“We see investors already positioning themselves for a cut in rates, benefiting mainly EM debt issuance.”

Fed chief Jerome Powell said in a recent interview that the central bank could be “prudent” in its approach, after previously saying interest rates had peaked and would move lower in coming months following the January 31 Fed meeting.

Traders currently expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its March meeting while a 25-basis point cut is priced-in for the May meeting, according to the CME.

“A concrete move by the Fed will mean higher levels of liquidity in the market and a response of yield-seeking behavior by investors, which will mean potential greater flows (to EM) in coming months,” Fortun wrote.

Equity portfolios in emerging markets ex-China posted a $3.8 billion outflow following two months of inflows. The $47.3 billion flow into ex-China debt was the largest for any month since October 2022.

Debt flows to India were positive for a tenth consecutive month and topped $2.5 billion in January, the most since March 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Karin Strohecker and David Ljunggren)