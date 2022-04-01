Decarbonisation: RINA and Fincantieri join forces in research and development

RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, and Fincantieri, the world leader in the design and construction of high value-added ships and the supply of complex technological systems in different sectors, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop synergies in the field of decarbonisation, with a focus on alternative fuels, carbon capture and renewable energies in the shipping sector.

The agreement sees the involvement of the two companies in initiatives related to technology scouting, the analysis, study and simulation of new fuels and energy vectors – in particular hydrogen and ammonia – and carbon capture. The collaboration will also include Approval in Principle (AiP) activities, a risk-based approach to classification that allows new designs and concepts to be validated on the basis of safety equivalence, and the qualification of innovative projects and technologies.

In the field of renewable energy, the two companies will focus on offshore wind power plants and technological solutions for wave energy.

RINA and Fincantieri will also co-participate in EU-financed R&D projects and engage in the development of “green finance”.

Thanks to this cooperation, the two companies will complement each other’s expertise in the provision of multidisciplinary engineering services, strengthening their position among the most important players in the conception of new projects and the development of cutting-edge technologies.

Ugo Salerno, Chairman and CEO of RINA, said: “RINA and Fincantieri share a common ancestry with our commercial roots both beginning in the naval sector. In addition, we share the same passion to create a sustainable industry, and that is why I am both pleased and proud to announce the closer collaboration between the two companies”.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, said: “Being leaders in multiple sectors brings with it the responsibility to act in a sustainable way. It is in our interest to ensure a combination of competitiveness and sustainability, profit and innovation, at all levels. We want to play an active role in promoting a low-carbon circular economy by reducing the direct impact of our operations, developing sustainable products and services, and working with institutions and partners like RINA”.

