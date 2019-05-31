Decarbonization and Digital Strategies Debated at ABS Hellenic Committee

Leaders of the Greek Shipping Industry met to discuss decarbonization, capitalizing on data and digital technologies and vessel automation at the annual ABS Hellenic National Committee meeting.

“We have deep relationships across the Greek shipping industry, which reflects our extensive investment in serving the needs of ship owners and operators here. Not only is our office in Piraeus the largest ABS office in Europe, but it is home to our Global Ships Systems Center and an extensive team of experts on call 24 hours a day to assist with whatever challenges they face,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO, who actively participated in the Committee program.

ABS continues to be the leading class society in Greece in terms of both the global Greek fleet and the orderbook. The ABS Global Ship Systems Center in Piraeus has successfully completed more than 100 projects in areas as diverse as environmental regulation, vessel performance and cybersecurity. The Piraeus office is also playing a key role in providing expertise on alternative fuels to assist Greek shipowners and operators in making the right investments for their fleets.

The Committee heard about the industry-leading safety performance of ABS, including achieving two years without a work-related lost-time incident. The superior Port State Control performance of ABS and strong fleet safety performance underline its focus on safety and its mission.

“Shipping faces a range of significant regulatory and technological challenges today. By bringing together the leaders of the Greek Shipping Industry, one of the world’s most experienced maritime markets, ABS is able to generate powerful insight into the solutions and services that will help us meet those challenges,” said Peter Livanos, Chairman of GasLog Ltd. and the ABS Hellenic National Committee Chairman.

The Committee meetings are a forum for ABS members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag administrations, owner associations, the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss industry issues and developments. They are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

Source: ABS