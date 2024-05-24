Decarbonization Countermeasures Between Sallaumlines&SunRui

SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Co., Ltd will provide an LNG fuel gas supply system (GasLink® FGSS) for six new Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels being built for Dubai-based Sallaum Lines DMCC, which aims to minimise carbon footprint by 40% before 2030 and assist in reaching a target of zero emissions prior to 2050. These systems will be gradually delivered from Q3 2024.

A greener planet with less human impact is a constant topic for the future, and the concept is well shared by Class Societies and makers. SunRui has been composing a profound strategy to achieve that goal by reducing GHG emissions. The GasLink® FGSS was officially released in September 2021, remarkably contributing to CO2, SOx and NOx reduction. As a result, SunRui was contracted to deliver GasLink® FGSS for each of these six vessels.

“Sustainability is a significant topic throughout Sallaum Lines’ development. We take responsibility for contributing to zero emissions before 2050. So, Sallaum Lines actively explores green solutions to reduce environmental impacts and emissions. This is why we work with SunRui for these six new ships,” says Mr. Puneet Arora, Technical Manager – Sallaum Lines.

“SunRui is committed to providing green solutions and assisting owners in reducing emissions. We partnered with Sallaum Lines to provide an LNG fuel supply system to their new build LNG-powered vessels. This would extremely contribute to the decarbonatization strategy of their fleet. We have built mutual trust and strengthened the level of trust through this cooperation. In future, SunRui will continue to work with Sallaum Lines for green shipping operations,” comments Jade Li, General Manager of the Marine Equipment Department (Europe & America).

The vessels are being built at Chinese shipyards, four at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard and two at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. Delivery of the SunRui equipment will commence in 2024.

Source: Qingdao SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Co., Ltd.