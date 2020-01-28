Decathlon and Maersk sign Warehousing Services Agreement in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia

For many of Maersk’s global customers, Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia is considered a key strategic location for fast connections to Asian markets and a globally competitive hub point for exporting goods to the rest of the world. Decathlon is no exception as they recently decided to move their 9-year old operation from Singapore to Tanjung Pelepas to better support their retail expansion within the Asian region.

The move to Malaysia has paved the way for Decathlon and Maersk to enter a new partnership, effectively giving Maersk full responsibility of managing all Decathlon’s specific warehousing activities, documentation management, customs brokerage and control tower operations at its Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) in Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. The new long-term agreement accommodates Decathlon’s growth ambition in the region, allowing for their products to be easily available to all consumers, at all times and in all South East Asia and Oceania locations.

“Thanks to our strong collaboration with Maersk, Decathlon is set to meet our development objectives in South East Asia and ultimately make sports accessible for the many” says Jorge Reyes, Decathlon Singapore and Malaysia Logistics Director.

Maersk Decathlon Global Account Director Philippe Dunand, comments: “We have collaborated closely with Decathlon right from the very beginning of their initiative to strategically relocate their warehouse to Tanjung Pelepas. Maersk operates the local Port Terminal activities and has plans for extensive local developments which will allow us to continue to add value to our customers’ supply chains, as we already do for Decathlon in more than 30 countries”

Source: Decathlon