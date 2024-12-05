‘Deck the Hulls!’ – Maritime Industry Celebrates Global Maritime Efforts at The Mission to Seafarers’ Christmas Carol Service

The Mission to Seafarers (MtS) hosted its annual ‘Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols’ this week. Held at All Hallows by the Tower church in London, the carol service was followed by a reception at Trinity House. The event brought together numerous supporters, volunteers, and friends of the charity from across the global shipping community and the wider MtS network.

Supported by Gold sponsor Shell and Bronze sponsors RightShip, and Ardmore Shipping, this significant event celebrated the dedication of seafarers and their families, especially acknowledging the sacrifices made during the festive season, as many seafarers spend Christmas far from their loved ones.

The service also honoured the invaluable contributions of MtS teams, including port chaplains, ship visitors, seafarer centre staff, and volunteers. Additionally, it highlighted the generosity of donors and supporters, whose backing ensures MtS can continue providing essential welfare services and support for seafarers worldwide.

The nine lessons were read by:

• Paul Dean, Global Head of Shipping, HFW

• Capt. Louise Sara MNM, Fleet Captain and Director, Maritime Standards, Carnival Corporation

• Christian Bale, Director – External Relations & Sustainability, Regional Strategy Office, MOL (Europe Africa) Ltd.

• David Barrow, Senior Vice President, West Europe & Americas, Bureau Veritas

• Deborah Layde, Chief Executive, The Seafarers’ Charity

• Thomas Preben Hansen, Managing Director, Eastern Pacific Shipping (UK) Ltd.

• David H. Pellatt, former The Mission to Seafarers Chaplain – UK, Bahrain, Far East, Southeast Asia and South Africa

• Mrs Tomilayo Toluhi, Chief Operating Officer, The Mission to Seafarers

• The Ven. Mike Power, Archdeacon of West Ham; Trustee, The Mission to Seafarers

The attendees once again enjoyed the music of the Lloyd’s Choir, who led the congregation in a selection of Christmas carols.

During the reception, speeches were also made by Secretary General of MtS The Ven. Dr Peter Rouch, The Revd. Lance Lukin, Regional Director, Oceania and the Pacific at MtS and The Revd. Steve Morgan, MtS’ Regional Director for Europe. They also aided in presenting some special awards for the evening, including:

• Chris Burley Volunteer Award, to Penny Phillips, Chairman at the Mission to Seafarers, Falmouth

• Church Engagement Award, to St John’s Church, Goole

• UK Individual Fundraiser Award to Paul Dean, Global Head of Shipping, HFW

• UK Corporate Fundraiser Award to UK P&I Club, presented to Patrick Ryan

This years’ service and reception placed a special spotlight on the Oceania and Pacific region, covering 13 diverse ports across New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and Tahiti. Revd. Lance Lukin described the work of the region and its ambitions to expand its presence. He also spoke more on how its Mission’s job to ensure seafarers are not overlooked as the industry evolves.

Speaking after the event, Peter Rouch, Secretary General of MtS, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Mission’s supporters from across the industry and local communities to our annual Carol service in the historic church of All Hallows by the Tower. This festive evening was a meaningful celebration of Christmas, and honoured the dedication of seafarers, their families, and the frontline teams working tirelessly to support them around the world.

“As my first Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, the occasion held special significance for me. I was profoundly moved by the shared commitment of everyone present—and those they represent—to the welfare and well-being of seafarers.

“The evening invited thoughtful reflection on the often unseen crews and the unique challenges they face daily. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team for making this event possible and to our frontline staff and volunteers worldwide, whose unwavering dedication ensures seafarers receive the essential care and support they need, particularly during the Christmas season.”

Katherine Trauth, Senior Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell, commented, “Shell is honoured to continue supporting the meaningful work of The Mission to Seafarers. The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is an opportunity to recognise the incredible contributions of seafarers, many of whom will spend time away from their families and friends during the holiday period, keeping our ships safe and world trade flowing. We salute their dedication.”

Mark Cameron, Chief Operating Officer, Ardmore Shipping, added, “The Mission to Seafarers plays a vital role in supporting seafarers around the world. During festive seasons like Christmas, it’s a time to pause, reflect, and express gratitude to the men and women who dedicate themselves to the noble profession of seafaring. At Ardmore, the Festival of Nine Lessons marks a meaningful start to the festive season, and we are honoured to sponsor this special event. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Mission to Seafarers for their steadfast dedication to caring for those in need at sea. Your tireless efforts bring light and comfort to lives that might otherwise feel isolated and challenging.”

Andrew Roberts, Executive Director, RightShip, remarked, “At RightShip, we firmly believe that the wellbeing of seafarers lies at the heart of a safe, sustainable, and successful maritime industry. Supporting crew welfare goes beyond recognition; it’s about ensuring that the men and women at sea have safe working conditions, fair treatment, and the resources they need to thrive. The annual Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols by the Mission to Seafarers serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices seafarers make, particularly during the holidays when so many are far from their loved ones. RightShip remains committed to fostering initiatives that prioritise crew welfare and honor this remarkable group of individuals, on whom we all so deeply depend, especially at this meaningful time of year.”

Source: The Mission to Seafarers