Decoding the profit divide among container carriers in 1Q23

A profit gap has opened up in the liner shipping sector, but we expect it to close in the near term as the differential between long-term and short-term rates narrows. Still, profitable lines with higher contract coverage will soon be sharing the red ink of their more spot-orientated rivals.

In 1Q23, container shipping companies experienced a significant decline in profitability on a YoY and QoQ basis. The bottom line declined substantially for all players including the majors – A P Moller Maersk (APMM) and Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) – but for smaller players like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (Wan Hai), the decline was even steeper, with both these companies recording net losses. In this thought piece, we delve into why smaller container shipping companies like ZIM and Wan Hai declared losses though bigger players like APMM and HLAG managed to be profitable.

APMM and HLAG declare profits while ZIM and Wan Hai plunge into losses

The decline in profitability in container shipping can be attributed to the fall in revenue, as operating costs for most companies remain stable or in fact, have declined on a YoY basis. Considering a YoY comparison, revenues for APMM, HLAG, ZIM and Wan Hai declined 36.6%, 28.2%, 63.0% and 67.2%, respectively, due to a fall in volumes and freight rates while the net income for APMM, HLAG, ZIM and Wan Hai fell 66.3%, 53.8%, 103.5% and 105.4%, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, the respective declines were relatively less steep as the freight market had started to normalise in 2H22 with QoQ revenue for APMM, HLAG, ZIM and Wan Hai reducing 25.8%, 29.3%, 37.2% and 34.9%, respectively.

Declining freight rates pulled down the EBIT margins for APMM, HLAG, ZIM and Wan Hai by 16.3 p.p., 11.1 p.p., 27.7 p.p. and 24.7 p.p. in 1Q23 compared to 1Q22.

High spot exposure led to losses for smaller container shipping players

Profitability for all container shipping companies is taking a hit but the magnitude of the decline varies significantly within the industry. The key driving factor for the profit divide is the contract-spot mix of the cargo transported by the carriers, with players having higher spot exposure plunging into losses in 1Q23.

APMM transported 67% of its cargo under term contracts in 1Q23 and aims to lock 70% of its volumes under term contracts for 2023, akin to the contract-spot mix it has been following historically. Similarly, HLAG transports the majority of its cargo under term contracts. On the other hand, ZIM which transports half of its volumes on the Transpacific trade route aims to transport half of this volume under term contracts in 2023. Its 1Q23 contract coverage might have been even lower. While Wan Hai does not disclose its contract-spot mix, it is our understanding that the company has a high spot exposure.

Tradelane exposure is another driving factor for Wan Hai’s losses

We believe part of the reason for the fall in profitability of these carriers is their exposure to different trade lanes. For example, Wan Hai has a higher exposure to the intra-Asia trade lane where freight rates have been historically lower compared to deepsea trades. On the other hand, APMM and HLAG have higher exposure to deepsea trades where despite the precipitous fall, freight rates remained higher than those on short-sea trade routes.

Conclusion

With the Drewry World Container Index having declined 20.7% YTD in 2023 and fresh contracts now negotiated at much lower levels, the remainder of 2023 is expected to be challenging for container shipping companies as we expect their profits to fall further. The silver lining is the huge cash reserves accumulated during the pandemic boom which will help container shipping companies withstand the ongoing challenges.

Source: Drewry