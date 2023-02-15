Deep Green Ship Recycling push by shipowners at Alang

In recent times, Alang has seen a major push for the development of ship recycling yards, beyond the regulatory or classification society requirements. This development has come across as and from the shipowner’s specific requirements for recycling of their own ships.

The shipowners, as we understand, have set the basic standard as ClassNK and are looking to audit or pre-evaluate existing ship recycling yards. The requirements are clear as specific to the ships, mainly FPSOs, large containers, offshore units, or special vessels. Some of the shipowners have listed out their own responsible ship recycling standards. They are looking for yards that have gone beyond the requirements of the classification society and performed LTI free operations.

Some of the issues related to the ship recycling facility beyond regulatory requirements:

1.Complete impermeable floor of the facility.

2.Stormwater collection system. (Complete containment of any seepage to the sea)

3.Large heavy-lift cranes including offshore cranes or more than one large Crane. (Better control over the dismantling of large units)

4.Environmentally sound downstream waste management and audit of the subcontractors. (This is mainly an EU SRR requirement adopted by the shipowners)

All the above translate to financial investments for development. Nevertheless, some of the yards have demonstrated compliance with the above requirements. One such ship recycling yard is Bansal Shipbreakers at Plot No. 25 and 39. The director spoke to me and explained how the development is panning out.

Mr. Rubal Bansal said: As of today, the text adopted in the Hong Kong Convention is interpreted in different ways by different shipowners. For example, some may interpret the impermeable floor as the Cutting zone concreated and others may say that the entire facility is to be made impermeable by the use of concretization. It is in our best interest to go for the higher benchmark of green recycling even when it may require substantial financial investments in terms of construction of the facility or procurement of equipment (Large heavy lift cranes). We always go for the higher regulation/requirement.

Bansal shipbreakers have previously recycled the largest container MV Kawasaki and VLCC Wugang Atlantic under HKC and specifics of EU SRR. ClassNK had issued them a certificate of compliance way back in 2018 and now, as part of their continued development, they are on their way to getting the certificate of compliance from Class Llyod’s Register for HKC and EU SRR. The Bansal’s yard has also been audited by the leading ship owners as part of their pre-evaluation for the recycling of vessels.

Ship recycling yard No. 25 at Alang during full-scale operations recycling of VLCC

Alang, today is undergoing a renewed push for green ship recycling, which has been subdued for a while, after the Basel Ban Amendment kicked in. This has come directly from the shipowners themselves. It hardly matters where it may come from as long as it magnifies into safe and environmentally sound ship recycling: Deep Green Yard.

Source: By Arjun Banerjee, Ship Recycling Expert