DeepOcean charters offshore support vessel

Ocean services provider DeepOcean strengthens its offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries by entering a two-year time charter agreement for the Olympic Ares multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV).

DeepOcean is chartering the Olympic Ares from Fosnavaag-based shipowner Olympic Subsea.

The vessel is a modern construction support vessel equipped with a 250 Te crane and will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), light construction and recycling services to DeepOcean’s customers in the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries.

“Operators of offshore wind farms and oil and gas assets approach DeepOcean because they know we have a 300-strong engineering hub with extensive experience from planning subsea inspection, maintenance and repair operations. The vessels we charter are necessary platforms to execute the work. Adding Olympic Ares to our fleet allows us to further enhance our capacity within this field,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

The charter contract will commence in the first quarter of 2023 and have a firm hire period until the end of 2024, with option to extend the contract.

Moreover, Olympic will upgrade the vessel’s DP system during 2023. This will optimize DP performance and energy efficiency which enables further reduction of the vessel’s carbon footprint in line with DeepOcean CO2 emission reduction strategy.

“Our target is to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030. Reducing emissions from offshore vessels and operations is a key part of this strategy. Collaborating with shipowners such as Olympic Subsea, who operates one of the world’s most modern and flexible fleet of subsea IMR and light construction vessels, enables us to drive down operating expenditure and harmful emissions to air,” adds Øyvind Mikaelsen.

The Olympic Ares will be equipped with 2 x Schilling HD ROVs together with DeepOcean’s dedicated infrastructure.

“We are excited to start this new partnership with DeepOcean with the contract for Olympic Ares, our modern and energy-efficient subsea vessel for operations in both the renewables and oil and gas markets. We are glad to see that DeepOcean shares Olympics’ strategy when it comes to enabling the energy transition and we look forward to developing this relationship into fruitful offerings for the renewable energy markets in the years to come. We believe that investing in innovative technology and efficient operations is crucial for the future of the offshore industry,” says Stig Remøy, CEO of Olympic Subsea

DeepOcean is a world-leading ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, mining of marine minerals, and to other ocean-based industries.

Source: DeepOcean