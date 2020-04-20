Deflation Threat Rises in Southern Europe

The coronavirus has hit Southern Europe harder than the northern part of the continent, as is evident in consumer-price figures for March.

The European Union’s statistics agency on Friday said that prices for consumer goods and services were 0.7% higher across the eurozone than in the same month a year earlier, a slowdown from the 1.2% inflation rate recorded in February.

However, inflation rates were much lower in the south than in the north, which will add to policy makers’ concerns at the European Central Bank.

Eurostat said prices were up just 0.1% a year earlier in Italy, and just 0.2% higher in Greece. By contrast, prices were 1.3% higher in Germany, and 1.1% higher in the Netherlands.

In the near term, the path of inflation across Europe depends on highly volatile energy prices. They were 3.3% lower in March than in February, and 4.5% down on a year earlier. But it’s possible that some or all of the eurozone–Malta excepted–could slide into deflation over coming months.

Deflation occurs when consumer prices are falling, and is a particular worry when that decline becomes self-perpetuating. That can happen if consumers hold off on making purchases because they expect the price of automobiles and other big-ticket items will fall.

The eurozone and its members last experienced deflation in late 2014 and early 2015. Although there were few clear signs that falling prices were affecting the timing of household spending, the ECB was concerned enough to drop a long-standing reluctance to buy government bonds, announcing its first quantitative easing program in January 2015.

