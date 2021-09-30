Delivery of a 210,000-dwt Bulk Carrier “CAPE BROLGA” for JFE Steel Corporation

Yesterday, the 210,000-dwt ton capesize bulker “CAPE BROLGA” which had been under construction at Tsu shipyard of Japan Marine United Co., Ltd., has been delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE).

The vessel has been built by adopting the original energy-saving propulsion devices made by Japan Marine United Corporation and the vessel’s accommodation which has consequently reduced the resistance of drag caused by oncoming wind. She is expected to reduce fuel consumption by these devices and low wind resistance accommodation, compared to conventional vessels and growing the obtainable deadweight. It is a state-of-the-art ship that gathers world-class technology among capesize bulk carriers. Additionally, in order to improve the resistance towards corrosion of the cargo holds of the vessel, a specific cargo hold corrosion-resistant steel (JFE-SIP®-CC) for coal developed by JFE Steel Corporation has been adopted.

She will be engaged in the carrying of iron ore and coal transport for JFE Steel Corporation under a long-term consecutive voyage charter contract.

With plenty of vessels of various types and sizes (from very large to small), “K” Line offers its customers a unique range of transport services. “K” Line will remain agile in actively responding to the diversifying needs for shipments of both ore and other iron-bearing raw materials.

Source: K Line